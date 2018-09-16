Angela Stanford becomes major winner at 76th attempt

American veteran Angela Stanford felt her persistence and determination had finally been rewarded after claiming her first major title at the 76th attempt.

The 40-year-old won the Evian Championship by a shot after long-time leader Amy Olson double-bogeyed the final hole.

Stanford finished on 12 under par in France with Olson having to settle for a share of second place alongside fellow Americans Austin Ernst and Mo Martin, and South Korea’s Kim Sei-Young.

An emotional Stanford told www.lpga.com: “There’s a lot of relief. Sometimes you just never know when you play golf, you never know if it is going to work out for you or not.

“You play by faith and hope and hope it works out for you and finally it did. I’m proud that I didn’t give up. It was nice that it ended well this time.”

England’s Georgia Hall fell away to finish in a tie for 16th on six under after shooting 74. Charley Hull was a stroke further back after a 70.

Elsewhere, Wu Ashun was proud to become the most successful Chinese player in European Tour history as he birdied the last to beat England’s Chris Wood into second at the KLM Open.

The victory in Holland was Wu’s third on the European circuit, edging him one clear of the total held by Li Haotong.

Wu had to fight hard to overcome Wood in Spijk, with the 2016 Ryder Cup star leading for most of the day before the 33-year-old birdied three of his last five holes in a 67 to get to 16 under and win by one shot.

“It is very special for a Chinese player to play on the European Tour,” he told europeantour.com. “I love to play over here and to win three times feels amazing.”

David Drysdale finished four shots behind Wu in joint sixth after a closing 69, jumping 17 spots to 101st in the Race to Dubai as he earned €50,580.