Andy Murray to play DP World Tour event at iconic Scottish venue - 'like Centre Court at Wimbledon'

Tennis legend to tee up alongside professionals at Home of Golf

Andy Murray will be among the famous faces taking part in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Home of Golf next month.

The tennis legend will make his first ever appearance at the event, which is played over the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. He will be competing in the team championship, which pairs up amateurs with professionals.

It is not the first time Murray has competed on the DP World Tour stage having made his competitive golfing debut in the pro-am at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September last year.

Andy Murray has signed up to compete in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month. | Supplied by Alfred Dunhill Links Press Office

Murray turned his focus to golf after retiring from tennis following the Paris Olympics last summer and has been working on bringing his handicap down to scratch.

The 38-year-old, who won Wimbledon twice in 2013 and 2016 and the US Open in 2012, is looking forward to playing in front of the galleries at three of the most iconic links courses in Scotland.

Murray said: “I’m really looking forward to this. It’s very special to be able to play in a full blown professional event, and for a Scot like me to be able to do it in Scotland at such a unique location makes it even more exceptional.

"In many ways the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon. They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world. It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that.”