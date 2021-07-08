American Kevin Na pulls out of Open due to travel requirements

Kevin Na said it was a "tough decision" to withdraw from next week's 149th Open in Kent. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images.

“It was a tough decision but for my family and me it is best to skip The Open this year,” said the world No 40.

“I will be back next year, it is one of my favourite weeks and I would love to hold the Claret Jug one day.”

Players are having to be in a strict bubble for the delayed event, having been cancelled last July due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Scottish Open champion Rickie Fowler said he had “concerns” about players being on a course with 32,000 fans per day.

Cameron Davis, who was the first reserve, is unable to travel and so second reserve Martin Kaymer has secured a spot in the field.

Andy Sullivan, Antoine Rozner and Troy Merritt are the next three players on the standby list.

