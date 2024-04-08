Clash at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen hailed as ‘great initiative’

Team Scottish Golf celebrate winning the inaugural Paul Lawrie Foundation Challenge Match at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen. Picture: Paul Lawrie Foundation

A team of amateurs representing Scottish Golf beat their professional opponents 7-5 in the inaugural Paul Lawrie Foundation Challenge Match at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen.

Beating the bad weather on this occasion after a planned contest last year at the same venue had to be cancelled, Team Scottish Golf won the morning foursomes 3-1 before the afternoon singles were shared 4-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrie was the non-playing captain of the Team Paul Lawrie professionals while Spencer Henderson, Scottish Golf’s men’s performance coach, was his counterpart in Team Scottish Golf.

“It was a fantastic day and a great initiative from the Paul Lawrie Foundation,” said Henderson. “It was a great opportunity for myself and our team to look at foursomes pairings and play match-play golf on a fantastic golf course, which was in incredible condition.

“We’ve got the Home Internationals at Murcar Links later in the year and the European Team Championship in Italy, which are both match-play after the stroke-play qualifying in the latter.

“It’s a thing we don’t get a huge chance to do in a competitive environment, so for me and the other selectors who were there it was a good opportunity to try some pairings out.

“We played against the North-East District as well on Sunday at Murcar and myself and the team have been talking about performing well on home soil in that later in the year. We obviously got promoted to Division 1 in the European Team Championship this year.”

The winning team comprised brothers Connor and Gregor Graham, Jack McDonald and James Morgan, Matthew Wilson, Scott Spark, Andrew Davidson and Angus Carrick. They were up against a line up of Michael Stewart, Daniel Young, Liam Johnston, Sam Locke, Kieran Cantley, John Henry, Danny Kay and Sean Lawrie.

“We’ve got a few lads who will be turning pro over the next few years, so it was a good opportunity for them to ask a few of the guys who are on Challenge Tour and played at DP World Tour level as well what the challenges are and what advice they could give the young lads,” added Henderson.

“It was a great thing to do at the start of the season and had a bit more emphasis on it after the first two events of the domestic campaign had been cancelled due to the weather being so horrific recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A few of the guys probably hadn’t played competitive golf since the Home Internationals last August so it was good to get them back into that.

“From a personal level, it was great seeing guys like Mikek Stewart and Liam Johsnton who had come through the boys’ team a good few years ago now. It’s quite crazy to think that Connor was barely born when those guys played for the Scottish team. Just a brilliant day.