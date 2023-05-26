A combination of a good mix of winners and almost 500 players taking part has left Alan Tait feeling pleased about the start to a new season on his Golfbreaks Get Back To Golf Tour.

Stuart McLaren, pictured playing on the PGA EuroPro Tour, won the latest Golfbreaks Get Back To Golf Tour event at Dalmahoy. Picture: PGA EuroPro Tour

Four events have been held so far at Gullane, Gailes Links, Arbroath Links and Dalmahoy, with the fifth one now underway at Murrayshall.

Players have a 14-day window to play a round at the venues, arranging their own playing partners with fellow members of the circuit.

The season-opener on Gullane No 2 produced a four-way tie for first place as Bathgate duo Joe Bryce and Ross Callan, Christopher Maclean (Balmore) and Graeme McDougall (Bishopbriggs) all carded seven-under-par 64s.

Mizuno man Fraser Moore then came out on top at Gailes Links, where he carded a six-under 65 to win by a shot from Fraser McKenna (Dullatur), Jamie Savage (Cawder) and Challenge Tour player Michael Stewart.

Craig Ross, who also plays on the Challenge Tour, posted an eight-under 62 to secure the spoils at Arbroath Links, winning by a shot from Daniel Young (Kingsbarns Golf Links).

The most recent event over Dalmahoy East was won by Stuart McLaren with an eight-under 65, one better than McKenna, with Graeme Robertson (Fairways Golf Studios) third on 67.

Former Scottish Boys’ champion Will Porter (Carnoustie) tops the Order of Merit standings after four events from McKenna and Moore, with Robertson and Bryce tied for fourth spot.

Players have until 4 June to play their round at Murrayshall before further events take place at Alyth, The Roxburghe, Leven Links, Irvine, The Carrick on Loch Lomond, Strathmore, Deer Park, Blairgowrie and Dumbarnie, where Grand Final will be held in mid-October. The top six pros and top six amateurs will earn spots in the season-ending event.