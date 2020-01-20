Alexandra Armas takes charge of LET as it joins up with LPGA

Spaniard Alexandra Armas has been given the green light to steer the Ladies European Tour at the start of an exciting new era. It follows confirmation that she has been appointed as the circuit’s permanent CEO after filling the post in an acting role since early October.

Armas, inset, previously the LET executive director, will report directly to the LPGA-LET joint venture board of directors, chaired by LPGA commissioner Mike Whan. One of her first tasks will be to join Whan in unveiling the 2020 LET schedule on Friday.

Whan said: “Every great team needs a great leader and we are lucky to have Alexandra, who has the experience, passion and relationships necessary to quickly rebuild the LET schedule and brand.

“From working with Alexandra during her previous stint at the LET and since she re-joined the team in October, I am incredibly impressed with her ability to deal with our various stakeholders and partners with grace and skill.

“As acting CEO of the new LET, she has already proven herself and our Board believes that she is the right person to manage our business long-term and drive strong growth in the years ahead.”

Armas, who has worked in the golf industry for 20 years, added: “I am incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to lead the LET at what is a real turning point for women’s golf and professional sport.

“The vision for the LPGA-LET partnership is a completely new project and I believe strongly that we are heading in the right direction to take the LET to greater heights. I look forward to working on the evolution of the business.”