‘It’s my favourite event of the year and I also love Dundonald Links’

Her alarm is set for 4.30am and the rain will probably be hammering down when she tees off just over two-and-a-half hours later. But you won’t hear a single word of negativity about either of those scenarios from Kylie Henry.

Not when she’s secured an invitation to tee up in a world-class field for the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open. Not when she’s subsequently being handed the honour of hitting the opening blow on the first tee at Dundonald Links. And not when she reckons a bit of bad weather is a necessity in an event in the home of golf at some stage over four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m delighted to have gotten an invite,” said Henry of being added to the entry list for the $2 million event along with compatriot Laura Beveridge, past champion and US Solheim Cup Stacy Lewis and prolific Japanese LPGA Tour winner Erika Hara. “It’s my favourite event of the year and it’s brilliant to be playing in it again.

Kylie Henry is delighted to be teeing up in this week's ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open as one of four players to received an invitation for the $2 million event. Picture: Five Star Sports Agency

“It’s such a good tournament and occupies a premier spot on our schedule, which means you are guaranteed a strong field the week before the AIG Women’s Open. It’s always one I want to play in and I also love Dundonald Links, which isn’t running as much as it normally would at this time of the year so is playing slightly differently, but it’s in really good condition.”

Having first teed up in the event when it was only on the Ladies European Tour schedule, Henry knows better than most about how it has seen its status elevated since becoming co-sanctioned with the LPGA in 2017, with this year’s field being the strongest-ever.

“It makes you so proud that the Scottish Open is the biggest European event outwith a major,” observed the 37-year-old Glaswegian. “It’s great that Scotland steps up and puts on such a great tournament for us. I’m not really sure if some people take that for granted, to be honest.

“We interact a lot with the volunteers around the clubhouse and the buggy drivers throughout the week and it’s the same faces every year, which is so nice as they obviously love being part of this event and enjoy the atmosphere of being in amongst the players.

“For me personally, I’ve got family and friends that love the tournament being where it is and not far from where I grew up. I’m fortunate in that sense as everyone loves coming down to Dundonald to watch.”

It’s an early start for them on this occasion, with Henry heading out in the first group out from the 1st tee at 7.10am in the opening round along with Korean Haeji Kang and Swede Johanna Gusravsson. “Yeah, it is early,” said Henry, laughing. “But it’s nice to be handed the honour of being first on the tee and I am absolutely delighted about that. It’s a nice touch from the organisers.”

Unfortunately, organisers can’t do anything about the weather and the forecast for Thursday is pretty shocking before dry conditions return on Friday then stay in place over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know it looks grim, but you never know,” said Henry in an optimistic tone. “It could come in a few hours later as it is so changeable and we’ll just see what happens. But, to be honest, it would be disappointing for me to play in a tournament in Scotland and have perfect weather for all four days (laughing).”

A two-time winner on the LET - both those title triumphs came a decade ago - Henry sits 118th in this season’s LET Order of Merit, but a big week on home soil could catapult her up the rankings and improve her category again for next season.

“I got off to a good start to the year,” she said of winning the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt in South Africa in February, “while I’ve been playing quite solidly lately as well and I’m happy with my game coming into this week and there’s no doubt this is an event that everyone in the field wants to win.”

Due to travelling so much this year, Henry hasn’t been able to play at Dundonald since last year’s event, but there are few bigger fans of the venue, which is staging the tournament for the third year in a row and sixth time in total.

“The investment in the course and the club has been amazing,” said Henry of how the venue has been transformed since being bought by Darwin Escapes. “I’ve played it since it first opened and it’s been so good to see it grow. It’s lovely to see the finished article, so to speak, with the crackling clubhouse, the lodges and the practice facilities, which are first class. The course itself is in brilliant condition and it is a joy to play.”