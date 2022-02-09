Alan Tait increases Get Back to Golf Tour to 14 events in 2022

The former European Tour professional has seen the circuit go from strength to strength since it was launched in 2020 to offer playing opportunities after the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

The 2022 circuit starts in April and runs through until October, with some top-class courses once again on the schedule.

They include former Scottish Open venue Castle Stuart, as well as other venues that have staged either European Tour, Challenge Tour or Open qualifying events.

Alan Tait has seen his Get Back to Golf Tour go from strength to strength since it was launched in 2020.

First-time visits are being made this year to Fortrose & Rosemarkie, Murcar Links, The Roxburghe, Deer Park and Spey Valley.

For the third year running, the grand final will be held at Dumbarnie Links, though on this occasion it will involve both professionals and amateurs qualifying from separate order of merits.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be going ahead with the Get Back to Golf Tour for the third consecutive year,” said Edinburgh-based Tait.

“It’s been so well supported by the players, venues and sponsors since 2020, it didn’t take me too long to make the decision to kick on and do it all again this year.

“It’s also fantastic to have leading golf tour operator Golfbreaks on board this year as headline sponsor and there will be golf travel benefits for all members who join this year’s tour.”

Tait has also launched a Cack Handers’ Golf Tour this year, which comprises six events, including a Scottish Open Championship at Deer Park in August.

2022 Get Back to Golf Tour

17 April-29 April Fortrose & Rosemarkie; 18 April-1 May Castle Stuart; 2 May-15 May Scotscraig; 16 May-29 May The Carrick on Loch Lomond; 30 May-12 June Murcar Links; 13 June-26 June Murrayshall; 27 June-10 July The Roxburghe; 11 July-24 July Deer Park Golf & Country Club; 25 July-7 Aug Duddingston; 8 Aug-21 Aug Spey Valley; 22 Aug-4 Sept Strathmore; 5 Sept-18 Sept Montrose Links; 19 Sept-2 Oct Ladybank; 3 Oct-16 Oct Blairgowrie; 23 Oct Grand Final, Dumbarnie Links.

2022 Cack Handers Golf Tour

April 14 Montrose Golf Links; May 10 Glenbervie; June 21 Strathmore; July 27 Hayston; Aug 25-26 Scottish Open, Deer Park; Sept 29 Spey Valley.