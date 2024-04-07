Califorinian becomes first Drive, Chip and Putt winner to secure return for season’s first major

Akshay Bhatia celebrates with his caddie after winning the Valero Texas Open in a play-off at TPC San Antonio. Picture: Brennan Asplen/Getty Images.

The field for the 88th Masters will feature 89 players after Akshay Bhati secured the final place by creating history as the first Drive, Chip and Putt winner to be heading back to Augusta National to tee up in the season’s opening major.

In a dramatic finish to the Valero Texas Open, the 22-year-old American was staring defeat in the face as compatriot Denny McCarthy holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd green to storm home in 28 at TPC San Antonio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Bhati showed nerves of steel as he followed him from slightly closer to match McCarthy’s 20-under-par total as the pair finished nine shots ahead of world No 2 Rory McIlroy in third place.

Five-time winner Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: The Masters.

McCarthy, who had already secured his trip to the Masters, had a chance to pile pressure on his title rival when he was first to hit their approaches at the first play-off hole only to put his effort into the water hazard at the front of the 18th green.

Before playing his shot, Bhati sought some attention after appearing to have hurt his shoulder when he delivered a celebratory fist pump to get into the play-off, but it was job done as he safely found the putting surface, with McCarthy then unable to hole his fifth shot after a penalty.

“Yeah, it's cool. It's a dream come true,” said Bhati of now heading back to Augusta National. “I mean, every kid dreams about going to Augusta National whether you're a patron, whether you're a player, caddie, whatever it may be. Just being able to go there and feel the aura of the place at such a young age was awesome. I'm looking forward to going back.”

In his first outing since visiting Butch Harmon for some swing advice heading into the Masters, McIlroy signed off with a 66 and was pleased with his overall performance.

“Yeah, I definitely feel like I'm in a better place than I was a few weeks ago,” said the four-time major winner. “Through the Florida swing there was just a lot of volatility in my game, some good, some bad, quite a few big numbers, so just trying to tidy that up.

“For me, I'm always going to be able to hit good shots, it's just how bad the bad ones are, and this week the bad ones were still in play and not too bad, and I was able to scramble well enough when I did hit a few poor ones.”

Meanwhile, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods went out with only a few clubs at Augusta National after he arrived at the Georgia venue on Sunday afternoon ahead of his first competitive appearance since being forced to withdraw early in the second round of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles due to illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woods bypassed the practice area and headed out on to the course with his caddie, Lance Bennett, and his close friend and business associate, Rob McNamara.

It was a similar start to the week as 2019, when he pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sport to land a 15th major title and also when he made the cut 12 months ago, trying Gary Player’s record of 23 consecutive cuts in the event in the process, before withdrawing before the final round.