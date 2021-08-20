AIG Women's Open: Georgia Hall looking for a bit of 'Car-nasty' in final 36 holes

Georgia Hall talks to her caddie during the second round of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie. Picture: Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

After two fairly benign days at Carnoustie, Hall shares the halfway lead on seven-under-par in the season’s final major with American Mina Harigae.

The pair sit a shot ahead of Korea’s Sei Young Kim, who had started the day in a three-way tie for the lead, and another American, Lizette Salas.

US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, Lexi Thompson and Ireland’s Leona Maguire are in a group on five-under, one ahead of world No 1 and Olympic champion Nelly Korda.

Mina Harigae is sharing the halfway lead in the AIG Women's British Open at Carnoustie. Picture: Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“I think it's about time it got windy,” declared Hall, the 2018 winner at Royal Lytham, after signing for six birdies in a second-round 69 on the Angus coast.

Sunday’s final circuit could see gusts of 20-25mph and Hall added: “I think it makes golf much more interesting when there's a lot of wind. Obviously it makes it a lot harder, but I think it will be a true test.”

Hall was on course to set nine-under as the target after 36 holes before running up a double-bogey 6 at the 15th in the company of young Scottish amateur Louise Duncan.

It’s so far, so good, though, for Hall, as she bids to become just the third player after Jiyai Shin (2008 and 2012) and Yani Tseng (2010-11) to land a brace of wins in this event since it earned major status.

“Yeah, a lot of golf to play yet and this is a fantastic golf course, one of the best in the world, but I'm happy where I am,” said the 25-year-old.

Harigae, a 31-year-old Californian, is the surprise name on the leaderboard, having won three on the Symetra Tour but still looking for a breakthrough success on the LPGA Tour.

“I'm a much better golfer the last 12 months, I've been playing well,” she said, having signed for seven birdies, five of which came in the last seven holes, in her 67. “So I feel like I'm in a good place.”

Korda, who had shared the overnight lead with Kim and Swede Madalene Sagstrom, wasn’t too disheartened by a 73 - a rare disappointment for the American during a blistering run of form.

“Everyone keeps talking about how I'm playing so well, but I'm going to shoot bad scores. I'm human,” she said, having struggled on the greens. “I'm going to continue working these next two days and see how it goes.”

Both making their debuts, Duncan and Kelsey MacDonald progressed on three-under and one-over respectively, but there were early exits for Kylie Henry (three-over), Gemma Dryburgh (six-over) and 2009 winner Catriona Matthew (nine-over).

Defending champion Sophia Popov and last week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open winner Ryann O’Toole were also among the casualties, but, in her 41st appearance in the event, 57-year-old Laura Davies is through to the weekend on level-par.

It was too little, too late for Charley Hull, though, as she covered the last seven holes in four-under, with American Ally Ewing, in contrast, dropping five shots in the last four holes to miss out by two shots.

