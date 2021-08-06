Agony for young Scots in Home Internationals

Scotland came up agonisingly short in a brave bid to win the historic mixed Boys’ and Girls’ Home Internationals after a thrilling last-day title decider against hosts England at Woodhall Spa.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 6th August 2021, 8:25 pm
Updated Friday, 6th August 2021, 9:58 pm
Blairgowrie 14-year-old Connor Graham won five points out of six for Scotland at Woodhall Spa. Picture: Scottish Golf
In a winner-take-all contest, the young Scots trailed 7.5-6.5 after a captivating morning singles session at the Lincolnshire venue.

The afternoon foursomes session then went down to the final game, but, with that eventually being shared 3.5-3.5, England claimed the title with an 11-10 victory.

Though it was a heartbreaking end, the Scottish youngsters came away holding their heads high.

Among the stars were Blairgowrie 14-year-old Connor Graham, who won five out of six games.

Scotland also had to settle for second spot in the inaugural mixed senior event after being pipped 6.5-5.5 by England in another final-day decider.

After defeats to Ireland and England, the Scots finished the women’s event on a high with a 8.5-0.5 win over Wales, with the home side also landing that title.

England
