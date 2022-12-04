Adrian Meronk admitted he was “super proud” to become the first Pole to win the ISPS Handa Australian Open and, on this evidence, there’s a good chance he’ll create more history in next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

With Eskbank man Stuart Beck on his bag, the pencil-thin 29-year-old held off former Masters champion Adam Scott and another home star, Min Woo Lee, to land a stunning five-shot success in an event staged at Victoria and Kingston Heath in Melbourne.

Meronk, who secured his breakthrough DP World Tour win in the Horizon Irish Open in July, closed with a 66, signing off in style with an eagle-3 at the 18th, to finish with a 14-under-par 268 total.

That left overnight leader Scott having to settle for second spot after a last-day 72, with 2021 Genesis Scottish Open winner Lee a shot further back in third place following his 69.

Adrian Meronk holds the trophy after winning the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images.

“I’m super excited and to finish like that on the 18th hole is just unreal,” admitted Meronk as he savoured a success worth just under €190,000. “I’m super proud of myself, proud of my team and super happy right now.”

Past winners include Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Greg Norman and Rory McIlroy. “It’s just incredible,” admitted Meronk, who will be playing in the Continental Europe team in next month’s Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi, of adding his name to the list. “I’m very proud and excited to be joining that company.”

The German-born player started the day one shot behind Scott, but, after a two-shot swing on the first, he never looked back.

"I think I was leading almost the whole round, but I think the 17th was a big hole because I made a bogey, Adam made a double, so then I had a three-shot lead on the last hole," said Meronk.

Adrian Meronk celebrates with his Scottish caddie Stuart Beck after claiming a second DP World Tour title triumph. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images.

Lee secured a spot in the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool next year along with fellow Australian Haydn Barron, who eagled the last, and Spaniard Alejandro Cañizares, who closed with a best-of-the-day 64, as they tied for fourth.

