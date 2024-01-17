Australian providing ‘international voice’ on PGA Tour Policy Board outlines his vision for game

Adam Scott talks to the media prior to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Adam Scott, the man providing an “international voice” on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board, reckons a new generation of American players are “very open” to the creation of a global schedule.

Both world No 2 Rory McIlroy and outgoing DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley have talked in the last week about how they believe a “global game” is the way ahead for golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before joining defending champion McIlroy in the field for this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, Scott was asked about what he would like to see come out of the ongoing talks between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“Yeah, what's ideal and what's realistic are probably two different things at the moment,” said the affable Australian. “I've always loved playing internationally like I said before. Obviously the way the professional game has been shaped over the last 20 years, it's been very important to be playing in America.

“But I think a better balance can be achieved going forward. There seems to be some opportunities on the horizon that might also help that as well. I also think, to be fair to the younger or the new generation of American players, they have enjoyed their international experiences as well. I think they are very open to the possibility of travelling to great venues around the world to play some great tournaments.”

As an example of that, Max Homa won the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa in November while Open champion Brian Harman and fellow American Cameron Young are both in the field this week for the opening Rolex Series event of the new DP World Tour season in the United Arab Emirates.

“I think there's some golf-starved areas of the world, and I was just thinking about how cool it is, this game, how we can use it as like an avenue to go see places that you wouldn't otherwise get to see,” said Harman of making his first trip to the Middle East.

“This is really the first bi opportunity I've had during our normal tour schedule to take some time and go somewhere else, I'm very happy to do so. I'm excited to be here.”

It was McIlroy, who stepped down himself towards the end of last year, who described Scott as being the important “international voice” on the PGA Tour Policy Board.

Asked how important it was for this opportunity to create something global rather than being centred on the US was grasped and that it might never happen otherwise, Scott replied: “I don't think it would never happen. I feel like there needs to be a vision, at least, with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know, changing everything overnight is probably not realistic, the way I see, it at least. But if there's a vision and something to work towards, I think everybody can get behind that so that we see where the game is going.

“I think an unsettling thing for players currently is we don't know what it's going to look like and what it is going forward. That's where you see players making decisions to move to LIV or not to move to LIV with uncertainty and risk taking, and it would be nice to see some kind of clear vision where the professional game is working towards soon.