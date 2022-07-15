Adam Scott relishing chance to 'put two hands on Claret Jug' after 2012 slip up

Adam Scott acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during day two of the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images.

The Australian, who stormed up the leaderboard with a second-round 65 at St Andrews, squandered a four-shot lead down the stretch as he was pipped by Ernie Els at Royal Lytham in 2012.

“You don't need much extra motivation at an Open Championship,” said Scott, who sits on seven-under - six behind leader Cameron Smith - in a group that also includes 2021 FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay. “But anytime I think about letting one slip through my hands, it hurts.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And it would be exciting if I shot a really great round tomorrow to tee off with a legitimate feeling that I'm in contention.

“Not only for the fact that I haven't really been in that position for a major for a little while, but also for the fact that I've had one on this jug, I feel like, and I'd like to put two on.”

Scott, a former Masters champion, played with Dustin Johnson, who is also in contention at the halfway stage, in the opening two rounds.

“He's a guy I enjoy playing with,” he said of the laid-back American. “I like watching him play. Some guys you can feed off. And some guys you prefer not to watch.