Adam Scott eyes more majors after PGA Tour win in Los Angeles

Adam Scott reckons his best years can still lie ahead after continuing golf's spell of "Aussies Rule" by winning the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old's two-stroke success in an event hosted by Tiger Woods at Riviera was the third title triumph for an Australian in seven events played this year on the PGA Tour.

It followed Cameron Smith winning the Sony Open in Hawaii and Marc Leishman tasting victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The purple patch marks the best start to a season by Australians on the US circuit, eclipsing the 2005 campaign when Stuart Appleby, Scott and Geoff Ogilvy had each won a US tour title by 27 February.

Scott also won the Australian PGA Championship three days before Christmas, while Australia's recent successful spell in the game has included victories as well for Lucas Herbert and Wade Ormsby in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and Hong Kong Open respectively.

"I think it's something that came about from that Presidents Cup and it's not surprising," said Scott of an International team led by Ernie Els coming close to beating the US in Melbourne in December. "I've seen it before with some guys off the back of an incredible Presidents Cup experience.

"When there's pressure out on the golf course and guys really learn and elevate their games, they can put that into practice the next time they're in a pressure situation."

This was Scott's 14th PGA Tour victory, joining Bruce Crampton with the third-most wins by Australians on the circuit behind Greg Norman (20) and Jim Ferrier (18).

“Everyone tells me I'm turning 40 this year, I don't know if they're insinuating that's kind of the beginning of the end,” added the 2013 Masters champion.

“There's no doubt, the age of guys peaking is getting younger. There's far fewer dominant players in their 40s today than there was before.

“But I feel lucky, at the moment I'm very healthy as far as a golfing 39-year-old goes. I've got to make the most of that while I'm out here. It's only going to get harder probably. I hope I'm the exception to the rule and kind of play like Vijay (Singh) did in his 40s.

“I really do believe if I can maintain motivation and focus, the next five years can be my best years on Tour.

"The big goal is to be a multiple major winner and I think the habit of winning is good for that. They're pretty lofty goals, so this is a good start but it's one week out of the next five years.”

Scott, who closed with a 70 for an 11-under-par 273 total to finish two ahead of two shots ahead of Sung Kang, Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar, has moved to seventh in the world rankings, with Rory McIlroy hanging on to the top spot.

McIlroy, who had started the final round tied for the lead with Scott and Matt Kuchar, finished three shots behind in the end after a closing 73 that included a triple-bogey 7 at the fifth.

Woods carded a closing 77 to finish last of the players who made the cut for just the second time in his career.

The 15-time major winner had already decided to sit out this week's WGC-Mexico Championship.

Scot Martin Laird finished joint-43rd on level-par after a closing 72.

