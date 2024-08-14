Actress Gemma Dryburgh aiming to create Hollywood-style script by emulating Bob MacIntyre

‘Watching Bob [MacIntyre] win the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance was so inspirational’

Gemma Dryburgh has been impressed with her acting skills, even having “cried on cue” as she took part in a shoot for a soon-to-be-released short film that charts her journey in golf from trying to secure a foothold on the LPGA Tour to playing in the Solheim Cup. On that theme, it would be a Hollywood-type tale if the Aberdonian could emulate her compatriot, Bob MacIntyre, over the next four days by beating a world-class field on home soil.

Just over a month after MacIntyre birdied the final hole at The Renaissance Club to win the Genesis Scottish Open, Dryburgh sets out in the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links with exactly the same target. Though a brace of Women's Scottish Open wins by Catriona Matthew sandwiched a success by Carly Booth, those came before the status of that particular event was elevated through it becoming co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA.

With five of the world’s top ten and 34 Olympians, led by gold medallist Lydia Ko, teeing up on the Ayrshire coast, this year’s edition boasts the tournament’s strongest-ever field, meaning Dryburgh has her work cut out. But, having watched MacIntyre enjoy a moment he’ll cherish no matter what he goes on to achieve in the game, the 31-year-old is relishing the opportunity to try and give the home fans something else to shout about this summer.

“Watching Bob win at The Renaissance was so inspirational,” said Dryburgh, who is flying the Saltire in the $2 million event along with Kylie Henry and Laura Beveridge. “I sent him a message and just said how proud we are of him. It's just amazing to see what he's done the last few years. You know, to try and win the Scottish Open would just be a dream of mine like it was his. It would be great to kind of go in the back of his footsteps.”

Dryburgh, who has picked up the Jock MacVicar Award for the leading home player in the last two stagings at the same venue, sets out early in Thursday’s opening round along with the aforementioned Ko and defending champion Celine Boutier.

“Yeah, very excited when I saw the draw,” said the Scottish No 1 as her eyes lit up at the sheer prospect. “I had actually a few messages before I even saw the draw saying, ‘oh, great draw’. I was like, I wonder who it is. It's actually funny because I think one of the first times I played here, I played a practise round with Lydia, and I just remembered it being like overawed by her. Obviously still overawed by her. But a bit more used to it. Obviously know her well now, and excited to play with her. And obviously Solheim team-mate, Celine, as well, so it will be good fun.”

Talking of the Solheim Cup, it’s getting down to the business end in the latest battle to make the European team, with Norwegian Suzann Pettersen once again leading the side into battle, this time at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia in a month’s time. Having secured a captain’s pick for last year’s match in Spain and helping Europe retain the trophy following a 14-14 draw, Dryburgh is determined to be involved once more.

“It's hard to really tell, but I think definitely in the running,” she said in reply to being asked where she felt she stood heading into this assignment then next week’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews. “But, you know, it probably depends how I kind of go these next two weeks. It's probably in my own hands. If I have a good two weeks, I think I'll be on the team. But we'll see. It's up to Suzann and the other captains obviously. I just focus on my game and do my own thing and hopefully the rest will take care of itself.”

By the sounds of things, Pettersen certainly seems keen for Dryburgh to be on the team again. “Yeah, she's been in touch with all of us all year,” she added. “So, yeah, we've kind of been in the frame the last few months, which has been nice, and I think she's here today and she's obviously there next week as well.”

As for that acting career, Dryburgh happily revealed that it had let to her hat, which had no sponsor at all at the beginning of last season, now having a new one, Creative X Entertainment, alongside the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews logo.

“Earlier in the year, we did a proper shoot,” she said. “I was kind of like an actress for a few days for a short film that will be released quite soon hopefully. It's quite exciting. It's kind of a mini story of my journey through golf, going to Q-School a few times then securing, getting the win on tour and eventually getting on the Solheim team. Hopefully it will inspire a few people. So excited for it to come out.”