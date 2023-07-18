Tiger Woods may be missing this week’s 151st Open as he recovers from ankle surgery but the 2006 winner at Hoylake has picked up a prize on the eve of the season’s final major.

Tiger Woods poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 135th Open Golf at Royal Liverpool in 2006. Picture: John D McHugh/AFP via Getty Images.

The 47-year-old is this year’s recipient of the Association of Golf Writers’ Services to Golf Award and sent a recorded video message to be shared with guests at a dinner at Royal Liverpool on Tuesday night.

“Sorry I can’t be with you tonight,” said the 15-time major winner, who hasn’t played since being forced to withdraw during The Masters in April. “I just want to say that all my years of playing the Open Championship, starting at St Andrews in 1995, have been some of the greatest moments, and greatest memories, I have had not just in my golfing career, but in my whole life.

“I’ll roll through some of them, starting with my win at St Andrews in 200, and winning again at the home of golf in 2005, and onto where everyone is playing this week, at Hoylake.

“That week in 2006 was a very emotional one. It was the first championship I ever won without my dad being there. It was a tough, tough week, but also probably the most gratifying that I have ever experienced over there.”

Recalling some of the “tough” days he’d encountered in the Claret Jug event, he added: I particularly remember the Saturday in 2002 at Muirfield. That was the worst day I have ever known, and probably the worst in the history of golf. I have never felt that cold, I have never felt that wet, and I have never felt that miserable.”