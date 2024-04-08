Thunderstorms with wind gusts of 40-45mph and an inch-and-a-half of rainfall in forecast for Thursday

A testing Thursday lies in wait for the 89-strong field in the 88th Masters, with the season’s opening major set to get underway in windy and possibly wet conditions at Augusta National.

Though the overall forecast for the week is favourable, a stiff examination is in store in the opening round as PGA Tour and LIV Golf players go head-to-head for the first time since last year’s 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

A southerly wind that will shift to the south west is set to blow between 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph, meaning it will be tricky at the tree-lined Georgia venue from the off for this year’s edition.

On top of that, a threat of showers and thunderstorms has now risen to 90 per cent, with gusts of 40-45mph a possibility and as much as an inch-and-a-half of rainfall being predicted by the weather people.

Isolated light showers are also in the forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday and, though it will be dry from Friday onwards, the second round will also be played in blustery conditions. From a west north-westerly direction, it is set to blow between 15-20mph and gusts to 30mph.

Unlike the last two stagings, this one isn’t set to be impacted by cold conditions, with Wednesday set to have a high of 80 degrees and the other days all set to be in the mid-to-high 70s before the temperature hits 83 degrees on a mostly sunny day for Sunday’s closing circuit.