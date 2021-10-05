$5m Chevron Championship to take over from ANA Inspiration

Hot on the heels of the prize pot for the AIG Women’s Open being increased by the R&A, the women’s game has received another big financial boost.

By Martin Dempster
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 5:00 pm
Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand celebrates winning the 2021 ANA Inspiration by taking the traditional leap into Poppie’s Pond. That will be happening for the last time in 2022 before the newly-named Chevron Championship moves to a new home. Picture: Michael Owens/Getty Images.
The Chevron Championship, which is to become the new name for the ANA Inspiration through a six-year partnership with the LPGA, is to carry a prize fund of $5 million next year.

That represents a rise of over 60 per cent on this year’s $3.1 million pot, meaning it will be worth more than the $4.5m on offer in both the Amundi Evian Championship and KPMG PGA Women’s Championship this year.

The first edition of the Chevron Championship will be held in its traditional spot ahead of The Masters at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills in California.

However, it will be moving to both a new slot and new venue in 2023, with the Houston area, home of Chevron, the most likely option.

In addition to the prize fund boost, the event will feature a special Player Advisory Board to help ensure that The Chevron Championship supports and attracts the leading LPGA Tour players.

The move from Mission Hills means the 2022 winner will be the last player to take the traditional celebratory leap into Poppie’s Pond.

“We do not make the move lightly,” said LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, “but this new partnership with Chevron is a game-changer for the event.”

The prize fund for this year’s AIG Women’s Open, won by Swede Anna Nordqvist at Carnoustie, was increased by $1.3m to $5.8m, with the figure rising to $6.8m for next year’s first visit to Muirfield.

R&A
