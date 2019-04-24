50-yr-old Euan McIntosh one of six Scots in GB&I Walker Cup squad

Euan McIntosh reckons eyebrows will have been raised over him being in contention for a Walker Cup debut at 50 but the Edinburgh man is determined to keep proving that age is no barrier in golf.

The Turnhouse member is among six Scots included in an initial squad of 26 players selected by the R&A in the battle to make the Great Britain & Ireland team to face the United States at Royal Liverpool in September.

McIntosh joins Euan Walker (Barassie), Sandy Scott (Nairn), Kieran Cantley (Liberton), Jamie Stewart (Old Ranfurly) and Ryan Lumsden (Royal Wimbledon) among the hopefuls for a 10-man team being captained by Craig Watson.

While the oldest player in the squad by some 24 years, McIntosh has earned his chance after enjoying a successful spell since he was reinstated to the amateur ranks following a ten-year break from the game.

He topped the Scottish Order of Merit in 2016, the same year he returned to the international arena after a 27-year gap, before winning the Scottish Amateur Championship last year at 49 – the oldest player to claim that title in 35 years.

“I did not expect it, to be honest,” said McIntosh of his selection. “I got an email on Tuesday to let me know I was in the squad and it is great. In fact, it is fantastic. A lot of people will probably look at it and say, ‘wow, picking a 50-year-old’, but good on the selectors for including me among all the young lads.”

The chance to become one of the oldest Walker Cup players in the event’s history has come after McIntosh put his plan to turn professional for a second time in his career on hold after failing to secure a foothold on either the Champions Tour or Staysure Tour this season.

He’s set to try again for next year but, in the meantime, his focus is on impressing at a squad session at Royal Liverpool next week, after which the number of players in contention will be reduced for a second get together in July. “Being in the squad is one thing, but to make the team I think I will have to play the best golf of the year,” added McIntosh.