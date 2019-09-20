50 years on, Bernard Gallacher says PGA Championship win was best of his career

The people coming up and shaking his hand – and asking for selfies, of course – remember Bernard Gallacher as a winning Ryder Cup captain and, in this part of the world, the former Wentworth club professional.

But, as he walked round the West Course watching his nephew, Stephen, few probably knew that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Bathgate man becoming the first Scot to win the PGA Championship.

It was called the Schweppes Open in 1969 and Gallacher’s victory at Ashburnham is often overlooked due to the fact it isn’t among his 10 European Tour wins as a result of that circuit not being established until 1972.

“It was the first British tournament I won as a professional,” the 70-year-old told The Scotsman. “When people talk about how many wins you’ve had on the European Tour, they actually forget about that one. I was just 20 at the time and it was a memorable win. Indeed, people talk about me being a winning Ryder Cup captain, which was obviously fantastic, but the best moment in my career was winning the PGA Championship.”

Boosted by two triumphs in Zambia earlier the same year, Gallacher claimed the title by a shot from English duo John Garner and Guy Wolstenholme and was the only Scot to have his name on the trophy until Colin Montgomerie recorded the first of three straight successes in 1998.

“I felt after that I had a chance of making it as a pro golfer,” added Ascot-based Gallacher, who is off to the PGA Cup in Texas next week in his role as vice-captain of the PGA. “I went on to win another tournament, as well as five second-place finishes, and I got in the Ryder Cup.”

With fellow Bathgate man Eric Brown as his captain in that match, Gallacher made his debut in the event along with compatriot Brian Barnes, who went on to beat Jack Nicklaus twice in the same day when they were team-mates again six years later.

Speaking of Barnes, who died last week at the age of 74 from cancer after a short illness, the Lothians legend said: “I loved Brian. He was a close friend for a long time. We had the same management and Max Faulkner, Brian’s father-in-law, used to teach me. He used to stay at my parents’ house in Bathgate and many a time we’d go over to Bathgate Golf Club and have a sing song in there.

“Brian was probably one of the biggest under-achievers going. If anyone could have won a major, it was him as he had a total game.”