Next year’s event, which will take place in February at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, will be worth $5 million.

That represents a five-fold increase on this week’s prize fund and means it now matches the men’s Saudi International, which is staged on the Asian Tour.

An event that is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will also carry the third largest purse on the LET, with the winner walking away with $750,000.

“The increased purse for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF is a landmark moment for our tour, and for women’s sport globally,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

“It will allow the tournament to grow in every way, from its purpose and impact on social change to the delivery of exceptional experiences for fans and for players at the event and in the community.

“This is a message to all young women that golf is for them, and they can pursue the sport as a passion and as a career.”

This year’s AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield carried a record prize fund of $7.3 million, with a $2 million pot being up for grabs the week before in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Golf Saudi deputy chairman and CEO Majed Al Sorour said: “It’s hugely exciting to unveil a five-fold increase in the prize fund and this only highlights our desire to help to raise the profile of women’s golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve.”

Two-time winning Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew is teeing up in this week’s event along with Kylie Henry, Michele Thomson, Laura Beveridge, Gabrielle Macdonald and Hazel MacGarvie.

In the men’s game, Ewen Ferguson, Bob MacIntyre, Connor Syme, Richie Ramsay, David Law and Scott Jamieson are all in South Africa for the Nedbank Challenge at Sun City.