290,000 fans face test at St Andrews, LIV Golf prices look steep and joy for Greig Hutcheon - The Scotsman Golf Show

This year’s 150th Open will be attended by a record 290,000 spectators at St Andrews, but what will their experience be like on the Old Course, where viewing isn’t the best at ground level?

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 29th April 2022, 5:48 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

And will fans attending the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club near St Albans be getting value for money for day passes costing around £68 when daily admission for the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian is £30-£40?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Sports editor Mark Atkinson puts those questions to our golf correspondent Martin Dempster in the latest edition of The Scotsman Golf Show, which also looks at the distinct possibility of Tiger Woods playing in next month’s US PGA Championship after playing a practice round at Southern Hills in Tulsa on Thursday.

Other topics include a fairytale for Greig Hutcheon as he looks forward to teeing up again on the DP World Tour at the age of 49, as well as exciting times in the women’s amateur game thanks to Grace Crawford, Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan.

It was announced on Tuesday that the 150th Open at St Andrews in July will be attended by a record 290,000 spectators. Picture: Liam Allan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.
St AndrewsMark AtkinsonGenesisEast Lothian
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.