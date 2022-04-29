290,000 fans face test at St Andrews, LIV Golf prices look steep and joy for Greig Hutcheon - The Scotsman Golf Show

And will fans attending the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club near St Albans be getting value for money for day passes costing around £68 when daily admission for the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian is £30-£40?

Sports editor Mark Atkinson puts those questions to our golf correspondent Martin Dempster in the latest edition of The Scotsman Golf Show, which also looks at the distinct possibility of Tiger Woods playing in next month’s US PGA Championship after playing a practice round at Southern Hills in Tulsa on Thursday.

Other topics include a fairytale for Greig Hutcheon as he looks forward to teeing up again on the DP World Tour at the age of 49, as well as exciting times in the women’s amateur game thanks to Grace Crawford, Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan.