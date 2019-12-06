2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth says he will come out of slump ‘better than ever’

Two years after ending 2017 as the world No 2, Jordan Spieth has slipped to 44th in the global rankings and will be hurting like hell as he sits at home next week while his best friends represent the US in the Presidents’ Cup in Australia.

It’s been a torrid time for the 26-year-old, a real contrast to when he landed three majors in a flash, but he’s beginning to “see light at the end of the tunnel” and has absolutely no intention of missing out again the next time the Americans go into battle as a team in next year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

“I’ll probably be better than I ever was because of it and have better perspective as well,” said Spieth, speaking at the Albany resort in Nassua, where he is playing in this week’s Hero World Challenge.

The Texan’s last win was the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where he covered the last five holes in five-under-par in adding to his successes in both The Masters and US Open in 2015. His game had fallen to pieces and even his putting went off the boil.

“I’m hitting shots and I’m like, man, something feels off and I can’t quite figure it out. That’s been the toughest part for me because I know when I’m in control, I will put myself in position,” he said.

“I have the confidence mentally when I’m in control of the mechanical side of things to win out here and to contend week in and week out. The toughest part is kind of trying to wrap my brain around where things are and constantly thinking about how to get it back on track.

“I see light at the end of the tunnel to where I could be able to just feel like I’m in control of the club the whole time. I’m actually really confident about what 2020 holds for me. I feel things starting to get on the right track.”

Spieth, who made his Ryder Cup debut alongside Patrick Reed at Gleneagles in 2014 and is aiming to make a fourth straight appearance in the event next September, is working hard with his coach, Cameron McCormick, to get back to winning ways.

“Unfortunately, it’s not just like one thing so you’ve got to kind of nail different pieces in the setup to the start of the backswing to kind of the transition move just in general,” he said. “I wish it was easy to say one thing, but, if it was, then I would have already figured it out.

“I think it’s just normal. I think it’s just part of the game. Tiger [Woods] set a standard of dominance that is very difficult to match, impossible I would say at this point to match.”

Missing out on the Presidents’ Cup at Royal Melbourne will be a sore one for Spieth. “I’m sure next week will be tough for me at home,” he admitted. “I’ll try and get away while the tournament’s going on because you never want to miss those events when you’ve kind of been a part of them for a number of years. I’ll certainly work my butt off to not miss one of these again.”

