Golf correspondent Martin Dempster reports on some great stories in his latest club championship round up

16-year-old golfer creates history at Scottish club founded in 1892
A 16-year-old Scottish golfer created history at a club that was founded in 1892 just a few days after landing a Royal Troon triumph with the grandstands up for the 152nd Open.
Joseph Kelly earned his place in the record books at Cambuslang after becoming the club’s youngest-ever men’s champion in a stroke-play event played over 36 holes.
He carded rounds of 68 and 73 for a one-over par total to win by two shots, having led at the halfway stage and doing just enough to hang on as the conditions became tougher due to the wind picking up in the second circuit.
“This magnificent performance showcases his exceptional talent against a strong field,” said a club official.
The win capped a memorable week for Kelly, who is a Junior Tour Scotland ambassador, after he’d also been crowned as the Royal Troon junior champion.
In an incredible final against Harris Fleming, he was three up through six holes before then finding himself five down with five to play.
But the 2022 West of Scotland Boys’ Matchplay champion birdied the 18th to take it into extra holes before eventually coming out on top at the 22nd to lift the Colin Montgomerie Trophy.
“It was every emotion from despair to elation,” admitted Kelly. “I loved playing on the Royal Troon championship course with all the stands up for The Open.”
Kelly is heading to the US next autumn, the ProDreamUSA client having committed to join the men's golf team at Iowa Western College in the NJCAA.
Meanwhile, hot on the heels of his younger brother Bradley returning to winning ways on the back of a spectacular closing 61 at Newmachar on the Tartan Pro Tour, Connor Neil is celebrating his own golfing feat.
Capping a memorable week for the family, he landed a third straight men’s championship triumph at Blairgowrie after beating Steven Park 4&3 in the final on the Rosemount course.
“Following Bradley’s success I couldn't help but try to grasp some of the limelight!” he said. “There are only seven three-time consecutive club champions in the 135-year history of The Blairgowrie Golf Club. That is something I will carry for me for the rest of my life.”
Jillian Milne secured her fourth ladies’ title at the Perthshire club after edging out Cara Davidson by one hole in a hard-fought final.
In his first year as a member at Stirling, Mark Napier is the new men’s champion after beating 2019 winner David Oates in the 36-hole title decider.
Napier, a former Turnhouse member, beat both Ed Shannly and No 1 seed and defending champion James Donaldson to reach the final, which he won by 7&5.
Calum Burgess, meanwhile, is the Musselburgh champion for a fifth time after beating Lindsay Shepherd in the final to add to his last title triumph in 2019. In extremely windy conditions.
Burgess came back from being one down at the halfway stage at a former Regional and Final Qualifying venue for The Open to eventually come out on top by 4&3.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.