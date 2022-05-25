16-year-old amateur Scott Newman plays practice round with Matteo Manassero

Newman, who lives in Greenock but is a Royal Troon member, saw a spare place alongside Matteo Manassero on the tee sheet for the Challenge Tour event and went for it.

“It was a great experience,” said Newman, who plays off +1.7, of spending some time with the 2013 BMW PGA champion. “It was too good an opportunity given what he has achieved in the game.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newman, a fourth-year pupil at Clydeview Academy, secured his start in this week’s event by winning the Faldo Series in Scotland.

Royal Troon amateur Scott Newman and former BMW PGA champion Matteo Manassero at Newmachar.

He’s ranked second in Scotland at under-16 level and is in the top 50 in Europe in that category.

“Matteo was great with Scott, asking him about his golf, his schedule and where he plays,” said Newman’s dad, Paul.

“He also told him to relax and enjoy the week and use it as a learning week and to have fun. They also spoke about AC Milan, who Matteo supports, winning Serie A.”

England’s Frank Kennedy is the other young amateur out to upstage the pros in Aberdeenshire.

The Florida-based player had already underlined his potential on Scottish soil, having made the cut in the Hero Open on his DP World Tour debut at Fairmont St Andrews last summer.