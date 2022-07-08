150th Open to have $14m prize pot with winner getting $2.5m

The Claret Jug is pictured on the 18th green ahead of the 150th Open at The Old Course at St Andrews. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images.

The 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year will earn the highest amount in the event’s history as it celebrates the milestone edition.

The R&A announced that the total prize fund for the season’s final major will be $14 million, which represents a 22 per cent increase on 2021.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year.

“We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22 per cent, which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60 per cent since 2016.

“We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”