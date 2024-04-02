Rising star at Craigielaw has picked up numerous trophies since being bitten by golf bug

Craigielaw's Fraser Walters shows off one of the many trophies he's picked up over the past few years.

Scotland’s side for this week’s junior Quadrangular Matches against Ireland, Wales and the Netherlands at Ayr Belleisle includes a 13-year-old who is already a prolific winner.

Craigielaw member Fraser Walters has been selected for the four-cornered mixed event after looking as though he could be a new Scottish star in the making. He’s picked up around 70 trophies over the last few years, including title triumphs in the UK, Europe and even in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My mum and dad would take me to the driving range when I was around two years old,” said Walters of his introduction to golf. “I loved hitting balls at the range and did this for years before entering my first Stephen Gallacher Foundation competition at five and ended up winning my second event I entered.”

He’s already landed his age section title by eight shots in this year’s Daily Mail World Junior Golf Championship at Villa Padierna in Marbella and is now hoping to shine for Scotland in Ayrshire.

“I am very excited for the season ahead,” admitted Walters. “I have got a lot of opportunities to do well this year. I like putting my golf under pressure and testing my ability. There are a number of UK competitions I’ll be attending this year, as well as some competitions in the US towards the end of the year.”

This week’s assignment will see him join forces in the home ranks with Jodie Graham (Royal Troon), Boyd Gray (Duffhouse Royal), Kiron Gribble (Dunbar), Erin Huskie (Stirling), Abigail May (St Regulus Ladies), Jamie McDonald (New Golf Club, St Andrews), Sofia McGhie (Lancaster & Royal Birkdale), Oliver Robertson (Deeside) and Alexander Yuill (Gullane). The Scots open against Wales on Wednesday then face Ireland before closing the event against Netherlands.