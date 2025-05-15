Golf scholars at Scottish university handed huge boost with new facility
The University of Stirling’s reputation for producing top-class golfers is set to be enhanced by a new state-of-the-art indoor golf studio on its campus.
Including a Trackman simulator, the Golf Performance Studio has been funded through a grant from the Macleod Foundation.
It will enable golf scholars to use data-driven insights to perfect their game as they bid to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Catriona Matthew, Richie Ramsay and Graeme Robertson.
“The University of Stirling is one of the top destinations for golf scholars in the UK, with many of our alumni going on to compete in the professional game,” said Head of Golf Dean Robertson.
“Our Performance Golf Studio further elevates the excellent facilities we have here at Scotland’s University for Sporting Excellence and complements our existing coaching methods, delivered here at Stirling and out on course.
Stirling scholars can ‘reap the benefits’
“The technology allows our golfers to realistically simulate playing on some of the best courses in the world, while using data-driven insights to hone their technique.
“We are thankful to the Macleod Foundation for its ongoing support and look forward to seeing our scholars reap the benefits of the new facility in the coming months and years.”
Located beside the Golf Pavilion on the campus, the new facility has two bays which combine radar and camera technology to provide a realistic and immersive experience.
“The Macleod Foundation has been a supporter of the University of Stirling golf programme for over 40 years, and we are delighted to be able to contribute to its continued success whether by supporting students directly or by assisting in capital projects such as this,” said Neal Hughes from the foundation.
Other players to come through the University of Stirling programme include Louise Duncan, who created history along with Hannah Darling as the first Scots to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and Lorna McClymont, a member of Great Britain & Ireland’s winning team in last year’s Curtis Cup at Sunningdale.
“We are delighted to launch our new Performance Golf Studio – a unique and important addition to our high-performance golf environment - as we seek to recruit, develop and nurture the next generation of golfing talent,” said Cathy Gallagher, the university’s Executive Director of Sport.
“Thank you to the Macleod Foundation for supporting its creation. We know that it will become an integral part of our programme, an excellent facility for our golfers, and the wider community.”
Comments
