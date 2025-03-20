Golf club managers in Scotland open 'exciting new chapter'

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Golf Specialist

Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 15:33 BST
Scotland CMAE launched as rebrand of Scottish Golf & Club Managers Association

Golf club managers in Scotland are set to be part of an “exciting new chapter” after a rebranding of their umbrella organisation.

Launched by the Club Management Association of Europe, CMAE Scotland was formerly known as the Scottish Golf & Club Managers Association.

The change was made after members of the SGCMA voted at its AGM to transition to CMAE Scotland, a move aimed at “aligning itself more closely with the broader CMAE brand while maintaining its strong regional identity”.

Claire Middleton (Education Manager, CMAE Scotland), Craig Cotterill (Commercial Director, CMAE), David Addison (Chairman, CMAE Scotland), Chris Spencer (Company Secretary, CMAE Scotland) got together to mark the rebranding of the Scottish Golf & Club Managers Associationplaceholder image
Claire Middleton (Education Manager, CMAE Scotland), Craig Cotterill (Commercial Director, CMAE), David Addison (Chairman, CMAE Scotland), Chris Spencer (Company Secretary, CMAE Scotland) got together to mark the rebranding of the Scottish Golf & Club Managers Association | Contributed

CMAE Scotland will serve as the regional arm of the CMAE, dedicated to delivering high-quality education, professional development, and networking opportunities for club managers and industry professionals across Scotland.

“I am delighted to support the announcement of SGCMA’s rebranding as CMAE Scotland, marking an exciting new chapter for club management professionals in the region,” said CMAE commercial director, Craig Cotterill.

“This evolution strengthens the collaboration between Scotland and the wider CMAE family, ensuring enhanced access to quality education, professional development, and broader networking opportunities”.

The CMAE was established in 2001 and now has 4,000 members across 40 countries. In Scotland alone, the membership is in excess of 200.

David Addison, chairman of CMAE Scotland, said he was “delighted” with the rebrand and is “excited” for what the future holds for its members.

“Becoming closer aligned with CMAE, furthers our commitment to education, development and support to our club managers in Scotland,” added the Kilmarnock (Barassie) club manager.

Chris Spencer, one of the most experienced club managers in Scotland, is the CMAE secretary while Claire Middleton, another well-known figure on the Scottish scene, is in charge of an education programme.

