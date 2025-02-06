'Goal is to win again and give majors a go' - renowned Scottish golfer set for senior service

50 y/o determined to become ‘wedge wizard’ in next chapter in his career

You might have thought Stephen Gallacher would have felt a bit deflated after narrowly missing out in his bid to celebrate turning 50 last November by securing a Champions Tour card at the first attempt - but not necessarily so.

Missing out on one of the five coveted cards but finishing in the top 30 - he ended up joint-ninth at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona - means Gallacher will get into qualifiers for both the US Senior Open and Senior Open in 2025.

Stephen Gallacher is relishing his new challenge in the senior ranks this year | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The Bathgate man also has the option of playing in 18-hole qualifiers held on either a Monday or Tuesday of tournament week for full-field events on the US circuit and, though certainly not for every one, that’s something he will be looking at.

Yes, of course, he’d loved to have joined Colin Montgomerie as a Champions Tour card holder but, for the time being, he is happy to start a new chapter in his career on this side of the Atlantic.

The four-time DP World Tour winner makes his Legends Tour debut in next week’s Staysure Marbella Legends event at Aloha Golf Club and is looking forward to teeing up against the likes of home favourites Jose Maria Olazabal and Miguel Angel Jimenez on the Costa del Sol.

“The seniors’ game is more about accuracy, so I have got to completely change my focus,” Gallacher told The Scotsman. “If I can keep the length in my game and get a bit more accurate, then I can compete in the senior majors. It’s just getting my wedges dialled in and putting better.”

Europe’s Junior Ryder Cup captain comfortably came through a first stage in the Champions Tour Qualifying School along with compatriot David Drysdale before both then gave good accounts of themselves the final stage, won by Dane Soren Kjeldsen.

“I’m knocking it on the par 4s and par 5s in two but might three-putt the odd one from 40 feet while a few guys will be up the middle, just short in two then chip it to six feet and hole it for birdie three times out of four,” recalled Gallacher of his first experience of playing seniors’ golf.

“I spoke to Padraig Harrington about it last year when I played with him and he said that. These guys are so good from wedge distance in. Age is irrelevant. The courses are nowhere near as long as the ones we play on the DP World Tour. It’s just a shift in your focus in terms of what I need to be good at and that is getting as sharp as I can with my wedge play.”

Having already won on both the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour, one of Gallacher’s big targets is to add his name to a list of 22 players - it includes Costantino Rocca, Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn - to have also tasted victory on the Legends Tour.

Stephen Gallacher is returning this year to Congressional, where he had Damian Moore on his bag when playing in the 2011 US Open won by Rory McIlroy | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“I can easily plan a schedule to do as well as I can and I want to win at Challenge Tour level, DP World Tour level and now senior level. That’s definitely a goal and also giving the majors a go,” he declared. “Sunningdale will be my first Senior Open, but I will have the Senior PGA at Congressional before that and I played there in the US Open when Rory McIlroy won in 2011.

“I will also probably go over and try to qualify for the US Senior Open . I’ve got a visit to the US for the Junior Ryder Cup and I will try and tie that in with a Monday qualifier. Hopefully I can also get a few invites and there are some irons in the fire in that respect.

“It will be a busy year if I get into some events over there and play the Legends Tour over here as well. I think top ten on the Legends Tour gets you into final qualifying for the Champions Tour, so that will be a goal.”

On the back of leading Europe to a resounding win in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup, Gallacher will be at the helm once again for this year’s contest, which will the first two days being played at Nassau Country Club before the decisive singles are held at Bethpage Black on the eve of the 45th Ryder Cup.

“I’ve got a busy year and I am also looking forward to going to a few amateur events as well wearing my Junior Ryder Cup captain’s hat,” he said. “I’ve been speaking to (former DP World Tour player and past Genesis Scottish Open champion) Greg Havret, who is in charge of the French Federation.

“Alvaro Salto, my pal from when he was on tour, is in charge of the girls in Spain while Alberto Binaghi is in Italy, so I have been in constant contact with these guys.

“There are going to be at least nine new faces in the Junior Ryder Cup, so it is important for me to liaise with these guys and go watch the kids and introduce myself to them in the big week.”

Appointing a professional in the role was a masterstroke by Ryder Cup Europe and The R&A, of course, have also done likewise for both the Curtis Cup and Walker Cup with Catriona Matthew and Dean Robertson the current Great Britain & Ireland captains.

“It’s great that Dean is the Walker Cup captain and Catriona has just been reappointed as the Curtis Cup captain,” observed Gallacher. “I think it just brings a professional edge to it. I played Walker Cup and Catriona also came up through the ranks, so I think it is invaluable.