Globe-trotting Bob MacIntyre adds DP World Tour event to pre-Masters schedule

Martin Dempster
Martin Dempster

Golf Specialist

Published 13th Jan 2025, 13:37 GMT
Scot set to come close to circumnavigating the globe before teeing up at Augusta

Bob MacIntyre is set to come close to circumnavigating the globe before teeing up in The Masters at Augusta National in April.

The Oban man started his 2025 calendar campaign with a double-header in Hawaii on the PGA Tour and is now en route to the Middle East for this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the PGA Tour.

He will then return to PGA Tour action in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California in a fortnight’s time before playing in the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona.

Provided it isn’t cancelled due to the wildfires that have wreaked havoc in LA, the two-time winner in 2024 is then scheduled to tee up in the Genesis Invitational back in California.

After a two-week break, he will resume his season in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida then, a week later, it’s The Players Championship.

Bob MacIntyre has committed to make a second appearance in the Porsche Singapore Classic
Bob MacIntyre has committed to make a second appearance in the Porsche Singapore Classic | Getty Images

It has now been confirmed that MacIntyre will then head to the Far East for his final event before the season’s opening major after being announced to play in the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club from 20-23 March.

It will be the Scot’s second appearance in the DP World Tour event, having featured in the inaugural edition in 2023.

“I’m really excited to be playing in the Porsche Singapore Classic again this year,” said the world No 14, who is gearing up for his first Masters appearance since 2022. “The fans were amazing last time, and Laguna National is a great course to start the season’s Asian Swing.

“Singapore is an incredible city — it’s a world-famous destination with so much to offer. It’s always a fun place to visit, and I’m looking forward to being back.

“I want to keep improving, keep moving up the world rankings, and compete at the biggest events. The Porsche Singapore Classic is a key stop on the global golf calendar, and I’m excited to get back out there and be part of it again.”

The event’s executive championship director, Patrick Bowers, said of MacIntyre signing up for the $2.5 million event: "We are proud to welcome Bob back to the Porsche Singapore Classic.

“Since featuring in the very first edition of the event in 2023, Bob has gone on to achieve remarkable results on the golf course, including clinching his first PGA Tour title (the RBC Canadian Open) and third DP World Tour title (the Genesis Scottish Open) last year.”

