Glencruitten golfer aiming to match Bob MacIntyre's rise up world rankings

Martin Shields has been given new lease of life since he took up golf after rare illness

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre has scaled the Official World Golf Ranking after cutting his golfing teeth at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban and now Martin Shields is aiming to do likewise in disabled golf.

Shields only took up golf seriously less than two years ago after being struck down by a rare illness in 2006 but is now a self-confessed “golfaholoic” who is excited about representing his home club both nationally and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last few years, my passion for the sport has really taken off and, in 2024, I played my first two events on the EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) Tour and I’ve never felt more comfortable on a golf course,” he told The Scotsman.

Martin Shields in action during the inaugural Scottish Open for Golfers with a Disability at Cardrona last May | Scottish Golf

“I’ve always loved the sport but, since my illness at the age of 26, I was sure I would never play competitive sport again. That was until I discovered golf. The positive effect on me, physically, mentally and emotionally, has been profound.

“Disability Golf is a sport on the rise and it is my mission to help raise awareness and show people that no matter what physical challenges you face, golf can be a fun, inclusive and inspirational sport for all.”

Scottish Golf, in collaboration with the Scottish Golf Charitable Trust (SGCT), has just launched a new bursary aimed at enhancing the experience of golfers with disabilities who have ambitions to compete at golf championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, through that same partnership, the governing body has also set up a new Community Disability Hub Programme, with Shields excited about both developments.

“My journey to disability sport started in 2006 when I was suddenly struck down with a rare illness called Guillain Barre Syndrome. My body’s immune system attacked my nerves with devastating effects,” he added.

“After spending nine months in hospital, I then spent many years in intense rehabilitation but, unfortunately, some of the damage caused was irreparable.

“In my case, I was left with bilateral foot drop and I now need to wear leg braces that help me greatly with balance, stability and confidence. In recent years, I was introduced to Turbomed Braces and these wonderful inventions and their unique design have been nothing short of life changing, enabling me to once again take part in sporting activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The makers of the Turbomed Brace are so supportive of my journey and I’m very proud to be an official Turbomed Athlete. As part of my role with the company, at last year’s Portuguese Open, I was able to gift two fellow contestants with their own braces. Being able to share this marvellous invention with others is an amazing position to be in and I hope I can do more of this throughout the season.

Auction items at a fund-raising event being held by Martin Cairns will include signed Dunhill Links flags from Dougie and Bob MacIntyre | Getty Images

“My dream is to climb the world rankings in disability golf and make the cut in the G4D Open at Woburn. I am holding a fund-raising quiz and curry night at Glencruitten Golf Club on 7 March, when auction items will include Dunhill Links flags signed by Bob MacIntyre and his dad Dougie.”

The new Community Disability Hub Programme, which is part of a mission to make golf ‘Scotland’s Game for Everyone’, will allow Scottish Golf to offer coaching sessions across the country.

“We are delighted to be able to offer these opportunities and hopefully we will see many more participants joining us on their golfing journey,” said Alan Oliver, the governing body’s diversity and inclusion manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is our aspiration to build community disability hubs across the country, as we believe in providing opportunities for individuals to enjoy all the benefits the sport can offer, both socially and competitively.