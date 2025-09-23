'Gladiator golfer' Bryson DeChambeau tipped to be difference for US in Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau has been tipped to show off his “golfing gladiator” qualities as Team USA bid to regain the Ryder Cup after being without him in Rome two years ago.
The LIV Golf player was talked up by both world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2024 Open champion Xander Schauffele as Team USA prepared to head into battle at Bethpage Black in the event’s 45th edition.
“I think Bryson is a tremendous competitor,” said Scheffler of his team-mate, who is making his third appearance in the biennial bout, having played on a losing team in France in 2018 but then a winning one at Whistling Straits in 2021.
“He's a great partner as well. I partnered with him in 2021 at Whistling Straits and he was a tremendous guy to be out on the golf course with. He's a great guy and a good friend and he's been great in our team room.
“He brings a lot of energy, the people love him, and I think he loves the opportunity to be able to represent his country. He's a multiple-time US Open winner, and that means a lot to him. Being an American I think means a lot to him as well. I'm excited to kind of unleash him this week.”
Schauffele smiled when he was asked to characterise DeChambeau and also assess how explosive he can be for the Americans this week, when they will have a loud New York crowd cheering them on.
“When you look at Ryder Cups and how they shake down, it can kind of seem very different or distant at times when you win or lose one,” said Schauffele, who is also facing the Europeans for a third time.
“But, as I was telling Keegan [Bradley, the US captain], I feel like Bryson could be like the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays.
“I'll make a putt, and you won't see too much of a reaction. That's just who I am. That's kind of how I operate. Maybe it might change this week, who knows. These Ryder Cups bring out the best in you at times.
Ryder Cup is ‘Bryson DeChambeau’s arena’
“But this is Bryson’s arena. If he views himself as a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets. He's been awesome. He's been awesome in the team room. I'm excited to sort of see what he can do, and hopefully get a lot of points up on the board because his points might hit harder than maybe my points, for example, just because of how he might celebrate and get these fans into this tournament quickly.”
Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay, who will be wearing a hat on this occasion after being targeted by European fans in Rome two years ago for staging a financial protest by not wearing one, has revealed he plans to give his full $500,000 for playing this week to charity.
Asked if was offended by people saying this event means more to the Europeans due to the fact they are not playing for money, he said: “I think this event is very good at generating lots of noise, and that's not going to help any of us put points on the board. I think we need to put 100 percent of our focus on playing the best golf we can and let the noise be exactly what it is, just noise.”
