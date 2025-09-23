'Gladiator golfer' Bryson DeChambeau tipped to be difference for US in Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele talk up LIV Golf player’s role at Bethpage Black

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryson DeChambeau has been tipped to show off his “golfing gladiator” qualities as Team USA bid to regain the Ryder Cup after being without him in Rome two years ago.

The LIV Golf player was talked up by both world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2024 Open champion Xander Schauffele as Team USA prepared to head into battle at Bethpage Black in the event’s 45th edition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryson DeChambeau smiles during a practice round prior to the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“I think Bryson is a tremendous competitor,” said Scheffler of his team-mate, who is making his third appearance in the biennial bout, having played on a losing team in France in 2018 but then a winning one at Whistling Straits in 2021.

“He's a great partner as well. I partnered with him in 2021 at Whistling Straits and he was a tremendous guy to be out on the golf course with. He's a great guy and a good friend and he's been great in our team room.

“He brings a lot of energy, the people love him, and I think he loves the opportunity to be able to represent his country. He's a multiple-time US Open winner, and that means a lot to him. Being an American I think means a lot to him as well. I'm excited to kind of unleash him this week.”

Schauffele smiled when he was asked to characterise DeChambeau and also assess how explosive he can be for the Americans this week, when they will have a loud New York crowd cheering them on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media in the build up to the 45th Ryder Cup in New York | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“When you look at Ryder Cups and how they shake down, it can kind of seem very different or distant at times when you win or lose one,” said Schauffele, who is also facing the Europeans for a third time.

“But, as I was telling Keegan [Bradley, the US captain], I feel like Bryson could be like the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays.

“I'll make a putt, and you won't see too much of a reaction. That's just who I am. That's kind of how I operate. Maybe it might change this week, who knows. These Ryder Cups bring out the best in you at times.

Ryder Cup is ‘Bryson DeChambeau’s arena’

“But this is Bryson’s arena. If he views himself as a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets. He's been awesome. He's been awesome in the team room. I'm excited to sort of see what he can do, and hopefully get a lot of points up on the board because his points might hit harder than maybe my points, for example, just because of how he might celebrate and get these fans into this tournament quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay, who will be wearing a hat on this occasion after being targeted by European fans in Rome two years ago for staging a financial protest by not wearing one, has revealed he plans to give his full $500,000 for playing this week to charity.