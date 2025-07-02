Genesis Scottish Open 'Stadium Hole' to be fully enclosed for 2025 event

New children’s viewing area and grandstand behind the tee at sixth for Rolex Series event

The ‘Stadium Hole’ at next week’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian will be fully enclosed for the first time.

A new children’s viewing area and a grandstand behind the tee at the sixth hole have been added for this year’s edition of the $9 million Rolex Series event.

It means the short par 3 will be fully enclosed with grandstands, screens and platforms, as well as an expanded Ticket+ offering and a Genesis public lounge.

During the Wednesday Pro-Am, young fans will once again have the chance to walk the hole with some of the stars of the event and hole a putt.

From Thursday’s first round onwards, if a fan correctly predicts the first player to make a hole-in-one on the sixth hole, the player will win a Genesis GV60 while the fan will win a VIP experience at the Genesis Championship in Korea, including business class return flights and accommodation.

In the Fan Zone, meanwhile, entertainment will include a performance by KT Tunstall, the Grammy-nominated, Brit Award-winning artist, after the completion of the third round next Saturday.

“We are proud of how the Genesis Scottish Open has grown in stature over the years, and that includes the exciting package of entertainment for all the family,” said Rory Colville, Genesis Scottish Open championship director.

“The Sixth Hole Stadium Experience is undoubtedly the place to be to take in the action in a fun-filled environment, while the Fan Zone including the Fringe by the Tee stage offers the perfect place to enjoy some time outside of the ropes.”