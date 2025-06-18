Gemma Dryburgh on birdie mission for Alzheimer’s Society in $12m women's major

Scot out to boost Forget Me Not Appeal at PGA Frisco in Texas

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Dryburgh, the Scottish No 1, is hoping this week’s KPM Women’s PGA Championship will throw up lots of birdie opportunities at PGA Frisco in Texas.

First and foremost, the Aberdonian will be aiming to get herself in the mix in the second women’s major of the season on the Fields Reach East course at the home of the PGA of America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For every birdie she makes, meanwhile, Dryburgh is pledging £20 to the Alzheimer’s Society’s Forget Me Not Appeal as a show of support as an Alzheimer’s Society Sport Champion.

Gemma Dryburgh is hoping to have something to smile about in this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Texas | Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The 2023 Solheim Cup player has already donated £340 after making 17 birdies in last week’s Meijer LPGA Classic, won by Spaniard Carlota Ciganda, in Michigan.

“My grandmother was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, so I have seen first-hand how dementia affects not just the person but their families and loved ones, too,” said Dryburgh, who is flying the Saltire on her own in this week’s $12 million event.

“She was always there to watch me play sport, playing a hugely important role in my life, so I'm really proud to be a Sport Champion and use my platform to make a difference to others affected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship field is annually the strongest in women’s golf and the 2025 edition features all of the top 100 players in the current Race to CME Globe Rankings on the LPGA.

Twelve KPMG Women’s PGA champions spearhead the line up, namely Amy Yang (2024), Ruoning Yin (2023), In Gee Chun (2022), Nelly Korda (2021), Sei Young Kim (2020), Hannah Green (2019), Sung Hyun Park (2018), Danielle Kang (2017), Brooke Henderson (2016), Yani Tseng (2011, 2008), Cristie Kerr (2010) and new European Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist (2009).

Rising British star Mimi Rhodes secures special exemption

England’s Mimi Rhodes, who helped Great Britain & Ireland win the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale last summer, and 2020 ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open champion Stacy Lewis both received special exemptions into the field.

Rhodes currently tops the LET money-list after landing three wins in her rookie season while Lewis is a two-time major champion and former world No.1.