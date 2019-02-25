GB to send full team of skaters to World Championships

Great Britain is to send a full team to the World Figure Skating Championships next month after skater PJ Hallam was awarded a qualifying score for the mens's championships at an international competition over the weekend.

Scottish skaters Lewis Gibson - with his ice dance partner Lilah Fear - and ladies solo skater Natasha McKay from Dundee, had already qualified for the worlds, which takes place in Japan in March. But British champion Graham Newberry had not reached the minimum qualifying score in an international competition to be allowed to take part. Hallam, from Sheffield, who was placed second in the British national championships this season, achieved the score at the Challenge Cup in Holland on Sunday.

He came fourth overall in this weekend's competition, with a combined score of 196.67. He achieved a TES score, which represents technical elements of the programme, of 64.66 for his free skate, which he needed to qualify for the world championships. Newberry, from Romford, placed 10th in the same competition, while Oxford's Harry Mattick was 14th.

Meanwhile, Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji also qualified for the pairs competition by achieving a minimum score at the Bavarian Open earlier this month. They had a successful competition in Israel this weekend, when they came second at the Open Ice Mall Cup.

Great Britain will now send a full team, with competitors in every category of the competition.

Hallam, 23, said: "This is a huge deal for me. I have worked so hard for the past 15 years, very nearly missing out on big opportunities, but not this time. I finally feel like I have pushed my skill, body and mind to the limits. I am so grateful for everyone who has assisted me to this point."

He added: "I would like to say a huge thank you to my coach, Dawn Peckett, all my family and strong friends."

Eleven-times British national ladies's champion and former Olympic competitor Jenna McCorkell added: "You’ll be amazing in Japan, enjoy every minute! This is just the beginning for you!"

Karly Robertson, who trains in Dundee with McKay, has been named as first reserve for the ladies solo competition. She placed sixth in the ladies's competition at the Challenge Cup.

The World Figure Skating Championships will take place in Saitama, Japan, from 18 to 24 of March.

Ice dancer Gibson, from Prestwick, was, with Fear, ranked sixth in the European figure skating championships in January. The couple will now compete again against reigning world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France, as well as Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who came second in last year's world championship event.