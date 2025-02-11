'Game is trending nicely' - Scottish golfer pleased with early-season progress

Daniel Young has shaken off rust and feels ready to sign off in South Africa on a high

Daniel Young is hoping to sign off the Hotel Planner Tour’s South African Swing on a high after feeling his game is “trending nicely” heading into this week’s NTT Data Pro-Am at Fancourt.

Young enjoyed his best campaign so far on the DP World Tour’s feeder circuit last year, making it to the season-ending Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A for the first time and finishing 32nd in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

The 33-year-old then started his 2025 campaign by finishing just outside the top 50 in the season-opening SDC Open before ending up in a tie for 38th in the MyLifeGolf Open.

Daniel Young pictured during the Hotel Planner Tour’s season-opening SDC Open at Zebula Golf Estate & Spa South Africa | Johan Rynners/Getty Images

In his latest outing, Young made it three cuts in a row before finishing joint-14th in the Cell C Cape Town Open at Royal Cape, where the conditions were testing for the last round in particular.

“It was a solid weekend,” said the Perth man. “I had a good day on Saturday after finally getting going and it was good again on Sunday, even though I didn’t make many putts.

“I had another slow start on Sunday but then played really good for the last 12 holes, when I don’t think I missed a shot coming in.”

That was especially pleasing considering the closing circuit was played in a strong wind. “The first day was tough but I thought Sunday was even tougher,” added Young. “The greens were firming up and I don’t think it was possible to get near some of the pins coming in.

“You had to really be in control of your ball flight and be patient at times and not try to knock every flag out.”

Young, who lost to Bob MacIntyre in the final of the 2015 Scottish Amateur Championship at Muirfield, laughed when he was asked if being from Scotland was a big advantage when it came to playing in windy conditions.

“I definitely think it gives us a little bit of an edge because we are so used to it, I guess, and we know how to hit certain shots,” he said, “but, at the same time, I certainly don’t enjoy it!

“I think it’s more the mindset of knowing that it is going to be a grind and just trying to stay patient because you are going to make bogeys in those conditions and it’s trying to basically not let them get to you.”

Won by Paul Lawrie in 2017, the NTT Data Pro-Am is played over three courses - Montagu, Outeniqua and The Links - at Fancourt in George in the Western Cape.

“It’s always a nice week, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Young, who will be flying the Saltire along with David Law, Marc Warren, Euan Walker, Sam Locke, Gregor Graham and Ryan Lumsden.

“My game is kind of trending nicely. It’s obviously a long winter for us, so it’s been nice to get the rust off the first week back and it’s gotten better and better the last couple of weeks.

