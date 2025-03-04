Frustrated Scottish golfer sets sights on tasty PGA Play-Off prizes in Cyprus

Graeme Robertson is among four Scots teeing up in this week’s PGA Play-Offs in Cyprus | Getty Images

Graeme Robertson having to wait patiently for first start as Hotel Planner Tour card holder

Graeme Robertson is aiming to add to a long list of tartan triumphs in the PGA Play-Offs as he waits patiently for his first start as a Hotel Planner Tour card holder.

Last year’s Tartan Tour No 1 joins former winners Craig Lee and Paul O’Hara as well as Chris Maclean in representing the PGA in Scotland in the 54-hole event over the next three days at Aphrodite Hills Golf Club near Paphos.

As well as picking up a cheque for £3500, this week’s winner will secure starts on both the DP World Tour - they will include the Betfred British Masters, BMW PGA Championship and Amgen Irish Open - and Hotel Planner Tour.

O’Hara secured his victory at Blairgowrie in 2021 before Lee came out on top at this week’s venue in 2023. In between, Greig Hutcheon landed the prize for a third time after his earlier wins in 2010 and 2013. Chris Doak claimed another Scottish success in 2008.

“I’m looking forward to the week,” Robertson told The Scotsman after completing his preparations on the Mediterranean island. “It’s nice to start the season off over here.

“That being said, it’s tough to gauge how the game is as it’s the first event of the season. I’ve been working hard on the game as I wait for my first Hotel Planner Tour start, so it feels in a good place.

“It’s a great prize on offer this week for the winner and it’s definitely a week where you play to win and it would be great to bulk out my schedule with a few DP World Tour starts.

“This is the last PGA Play-Offs as The PGA are restructuring how the invites are allocated, so a win would be even more special.”

Though he secured a card for the Hotel Planner Tour by topping the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit last year, Robertson didn’t get into any of the four events on the season-opening South African Swing.

Graeme Robertson, left, and Sam Locke both secured cards for the Challenge Tour, which has since been re-branded as the Hotel Planner Tour, through last season’s Tartan Pro Tour | Tartan Pro Tour

A double-header in India is next up but the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA champion admitted: “I’ll be honest, I’m nowhere near getting a start and I’m not sure what’s going on this year.

“It’s been very frustrating and it looks like I’m going to miss the first eight events. I think China is after the re-rank so, if I play well when I get a few starts, I’ll be okay for that. I just need to see what events I end up getting.”