Frustrated Bob MacIntyre close to snapping putter after last-hole Bahamas bogey
Bob MacIntyre was close to snapping his putter after a frustrating three-putt bogey on the closing hole in the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
After starting the day tied for eighth following an opening 68, he slipped just outside the top ten with a 71, sitting eight shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler after the world No 1 and defending champion carded a 64.
“It was shocking, to be honest with you,” said MacIntyre, who is just the fourth Scot to compete in the Tiger Woods-hosted event, of his day’s work. “Head wasn’t good for a stretch and then to finish the way I did was annoying.”
The world No 15 has been “solid tee to green” but described being just one under for ten par 5s over the first two days as “woeful” and said his putting was “shocking”.
“I’ve not got a putter right now, to be honest,” he said of having two with him this week and not feeling good with either of them.
“I was just about to snap that one on 18. It’s not the putter’s fault; it’s me. I’m not putting good at all just now and I need to sort that. I need help to sort that as well.”
Scheffler, who has already won seven times in 2024, holds a two-shot lead over Akshay Bhatia (66) and Justin Thomas (67) in his final event of the year.
“Eight under on this golf course is always a good score,” said Scheffler of his effort, which was set up by a front nine of 29 after starting with four straight birdies then adding further gains at the sixth, seventh and ninth. “Yeah, pretty solid.”
Elsewhere, Scottish duo Stephen Gallacher and David Drysdale both came up agonisingly short in their bids to secure a Champions Tour card for 2025.
In a battle for just five cards, Gallacher finished joint-ninth at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, where Drysdale ended up 12th.
Dane Soren Kjeldsen secured his card in style by winning the event by eight shots on 24 under while Swede Freddie Jacobsen finished second.
