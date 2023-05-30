The second of the four tennis grand Slam tournaments is now underway in Paris.

Last year saw Rafael Nadal lift the French Open trophy in the men’s competition, but he will not be able to defend his title due to injury.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek was triumphant for the second time at Roland Garros and will be hoping to complete her hat-trick of titles at this year’s tournament.

With the first of the second round matches due to start tomorrow (Wednesday, May 31), we’re taking a look at who the bookies reckon will be the last man – and woman – standing.

1 . Carlos Alcaraz With odds of 7/5, Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz is favourite to win the French Open. In a glittering career so far Alcaraz has won ten ATP Tour-level singles titles, including the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles.

2 . Novak Djokovic A win at the French Open would give Novak Djokovic a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title - pulling one clear of Raphael Nadal. The bookies make him a 21/10 second favourite to do so.

3 . Holger Rune Denmark's Holger Rune is 9/1 thiord favourite to win his maiden Grand Slam title. To date Rune has won four ATP Tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Paris Masters, and reched the quarter-finals of last year's tournament.

4 . Daniil Medvedev The current world number two is fourth favourite in Paris. Daniil Medvedev has odds of 10/1 to win. He has one grand Slam to his name at the moment - the 2021 US Open - and 19 other ATP Tour singles titles.