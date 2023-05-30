All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Some of the favourites to triumph at this year's French Open tennis tournament.Some of the favourites to triumph at this year's French Open tennis tournament.
Some of the favourites to triumph at this year's French Open tennis tournament.

French Open 2023 Tennis Latest Odds: As the second round approaches here are the favourites to win the men's and women's singles at Roland Garros

The second of the four tennis grand Slam tournaments is now underway in Paris.
By David Hepburn
Published 30th May 2023, 15:25 BST

Last year saw Rafael Nadal lift the French Open trophy in the men’s competition, but he will not be able to defend his title due to injury.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek was triumphant for the second time at Roland Garros and will be hoping to complete her hat-trick of titles at this year’s tournament.

With the first of the second round matches due to start tomorrow (Wednesday, May 31), we’re taking a look at who the bookies reckon will be the last man – and woman – standing.

With odds of 7/5, Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz is favourite to win the French Open. In a glittering career so far Alcaraz has won ten ATP Tour-level singles titles, including the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles.

1. Carlos Alcaraz

With odds of 7/5, Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz is favourite to win the French Open. In a glittering career so far Alcaraz has won ten ATP Tour-level singles titles, including the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles. Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
A win at the French Open would give Novak Djokovic a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title - pulling one clear of Raphael Nadal. The bookies make him a 21/10 second favourite to do so.

2. Novak Djokovic

A win at the French Open would give Novak Djokovic a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title - pulling one clear of Raphael Nadal. The bookies make him a 21/10 second favourite to do so. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Denmark's Holger Rune is 9/1 thiord favourite to win his maiden Grand Slam title. To date Rune has won four ATP Tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Paris Masters, and reched the quarter-finals of last year's tournament.

3. Holger Rune

Denmark's Holger Rune is 9/1 thiord favourite to win his maiden Grand Slam title. To date Rune has won four ATP Tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Paris Masters, and reched the quarter-finals of last year's tournament. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
The current world number two is fourth favourite in Paris. Daniil Medvedev has odds of 10/1 to win. He has one grand Slam to his name at the moment - the 2021 US Open - and 19 other ATP Tour singles titles.

4. Daniil Medvedev

The current world number two is fourth favourite in Paris. Daniil Medvedev has odds of 10/1 to win. He has one grand Slam to his name at the moment - the 2021 US Open - and 19 other ATP Tour singles titles. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3