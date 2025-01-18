Frazzled Ewen Ferguson left feeling 'sour' by slow play warning
Ewen Ferguson shrugged off being frazzled by his group being put on the clock to secure a spot in the last match for the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
A great up and down from the left rough short of the water for a birdie at the last on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club was a timely boost for the 28-year-old Scot in the $9 million Rolex Series event.
“It was a hard day,” admitted Ferguson after signing for a 74 to sit on ten under, three shots off the lead after being one in front at the halfway stage. “But I felt like I was grinding well and they put us on the clock walking onto the 15th green and then on the 16th tee.
“Honestly, it was for no reason. I knew we were going to be waiting on 17 and 18 anyway, and I felt like I was rushing and I was playing with a lot of intensity, anyway.
“Then, all of a sudden, I felt I was too hyped-up and just couldn’t calm down, and that kind of ruined me. So, feeling a bit sour. But then birdieing the last hole and to be in the last group going into a Sunday is where you want to be.”
Dubai-based Ferguson is chasing his biggest DP World Tour win after already landing victories in the Qatar Masters, ISPS Handa World Invitational and BMW International Open.
“I struggled today, but I knew every time I've won and done well in tournaments, there's always a day where you're not quite great,” he added. “Yesterday, every yardage was the perfect yardage for the shot I wanted to hit, and today I had awkward yardages.
“Didn't like the pin positions and didn't like the lies that I had. Not that they were bad lies, but just lies didn't suit my eye for the shot that I wanted to hit. But the same happened in Munich on the third round and Qatar a bit, as well.
“So hopefully a little bit of magic happens on Sunday. Chip-in on the last or hole a shot somewhere and you never know.”
Comments
