Frazzled Ewen Ferguson left feeling 'sour' by slow play warning

Scot stays in contention in Hero Dubai Desert Classic despite feeling day was ‘ruined’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewen Ferguson shrugged off being frazzled by his group being put on the clock to secure a spot in the last match for the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

A great up and down from the left rough short of the water for a birdie at the last on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club was a timely boost for the 28-year-old Scot in the $9 million Rolex Series event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Litton, DP World Tour Director of Rules, speaks to Ewen Ferguson, Jason Scrivener and Daniel Hillier on day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“It was a hard day,” admitted Ferguson after signing for a 74 to sit on ten under, three shots off the lead after being one in front at the halfway stage. “But I felt like I was grinding well and they put us on the clock walking onto the 15th green and then on the 16th tee.

“Honestly, it was for no reason. I knew we were going to be waiting on 17 and 18 anyway, and I felt like I was rushing and I was playing with a lot of intensity, anyway.

“Then, all of a sudden, I felt I was too hyped-up and just couldn’t calm down, and that kind of ruined me. So, feeling a bit sour. But then birdieing the last hole and to be in the last group going into a Sunday is where you want to be.”

Dubai-based Ferguson is chasing his biggest DP World Tour win after already landing victories in the Qatar Masters, ISPS Handa World Invitational and BMW International Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I struggled today, but I knew every time I've won and done well in tournaments, there's always a day where you're not quite great,” he added. “Yesterday, every yardage was the perfect yardage for the shot I wanted to hit, and today I had awkward yardages.

“Didn't like the pin positions and didn't like the lies that I had. Not that they were bad lies, but just lies didn't suit my eye for the shot that I wanted to hit. But the same happened in Munich on the third round and Qatar a bit, as well.