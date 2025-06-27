Four current major champions teeing up in Genesis Scottish Open

Eight of current top ten in world rankings heading to East Lothian for Rolex Series event

J.J. Spaun, the 125th US Open winner, will complete a full set of current major champions teeing up in the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian in a fortnight’s time.

The American, who finished birdie-birdie at Oakmont just under a fortnight ago to pip Bob MacIntyre in the season’s third major, has been listed on the official entry list for the $9 million Rolex Series event.

It means he will be joining Open champion Xander Schauffele, Masters winner Rory McIlroy and PGA champion Scottie Scheffler in a star-studded field at The Renaissance Club.

J.J. Spaun shows off the trophy after winning the 125th US Open at Oakmont earlier this month | Warren Little/Getty Images

The top five in the current Official World Golf Ranking will be teeing it up on Scotland’s Golf Coast, with Scheffler, McIlroy and Schauffele being joined by Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

Sixth-ranked Russell Henley and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who jumped to seventh spot on the back of his win in the Travelers Championship last weekend, are not on the entry list.

But, with Spaun now in the field along with Viktor Hovland and Sepp Straka, it means that eight of the current top ten are heading to Scotland next week for the seventh edition of the event at The Renaissance Club.

Spaun will be making his Genesis Scottish Open debut, having found himself playing in the ISCO Championship, another event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the same week last year.

After a spectacular maiden major win, the 34-year-old will now find himself in one of the marquee groups in East Lothian, where MacIntyre, of course, will be defending the title after becoming the first home winner since 1999 after holing a 23-foot birdie putt on the final green last year.

Bob MacIntyre will be up against a star-studded field when he defends his Genesis Scottish Open title at The Renaissance Club | Getty Images

At the time the entry list was officially released around midday on Friday, just four Scots were sitting above the projected cut-off mark, the others being the three players to have won on the DP World Tour within the past year or so.

Ewen Ferguson, who is set to defend his BMW International Open title in Munich, will definitely be teeing up on home soil, as will Calum Hill and Connor Syme, winners of the Joburg Open and KLM Open respectively this season.

Grant Forrest, who lives in East Lothian and is based at The Renaissance Club, is currently first reserve and should also get in, but it will be a sweat for both Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson, who are 16th and 17th on the standby list.