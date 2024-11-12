Former Scottish football referee who had spell as Rangers mascot Broxi Bear lands key role in golf industry
A former Scottish football referee is set to become president of the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) next year.
Ronnie Myles, 67, has immediately stepped into the role of the association’s vice president, supporting John Keenaghan for the remainder of his term before taking over as president at the AGM January.
“Having been a member of greenkeeper associations for more than 50 years, I feel very proud and honoured to be asked to represent BIGGA in this way,” said Myles, who also had a spell as Broxi Bear, the Rangers mascot.
He began his career at East Kilbride Golf Club in 1971 and had spells at Cathkin Braes, Erskine, Helensburgh and Scarcroft in West Yorkshire before arriving at Buchanan Castle, where he worked until his retirement in 2022.
“This year I hope we’re able to enhance the profile of greenkeepers and continue the progression of our association, which has come a long way over the last ten to 15 years,” added Myles, who continues to work seasonally at Stirling Golf Club.
“Fifty years ago greenkeeping was thought of as a dead end profession, but now, there are real opportunities that come with greenkeeping and you have the chance to build a great career.”
As a football match official, Myles once ran the line for an Old Firm game before being selected for six European Cup matches. He also spent two seasons as Broxi Bear, the matchday mascot of Rangers.
BIGGA CEO Jim Croxton said: “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Ronnie throughout my 13 years with BIGGA and I know how warmly he’s thought of in BIGGA Scotland and Northern Ireland, where he’s a popular and well-known figure.
“I’m looking forward to working alongside him. The coming year stands to be a crucial time in the history of our association as we seek to reshape our membership offering and build a structure that provides even more support and advice to greenkeepers at every stage of their career.”
