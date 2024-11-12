British International Greenkeepers Association appoints new president

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Scottish football referee is set to become president of the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) next year.

Ronnie Myles, 67, has immediately stepped into the role of the association’s vice president, supporting John Keenaghan for the remainder of his term before taking over as president at the AGM January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having been a member of greenkeeper associations for more than 50 years, I feel very proud and honoured to be asked to represent BIGGA in this way,” said Myles, who also had a spell as Broxi Bear, the Rangers mascot.

Former Buchanan Castle head greenkeeper Ronnie Myles is set to become the new BIGGA president | Contributed

He began his career at East Kilbride Golf Club in 1971 and had spells at Cathkin Braes, Erskine, Helensburgh and Scarcroft in West Yorkshire before arriving at Buchanan Castle, where he worked until his retirement in 2022.

“This year I hope we’re able to enhance the profile of greenkeepers and continue the progression of our association, which has come a long way over the last ten to 15 years,” added Myles, who continues to work seasonally at Stirling Golf Club.

“Fifty years ago greenkeeping was thought of as a dead end profession, but now, there are real opportunities that come with greenkeeping and you have the chance to build a great career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a football match official, Myles once ran the line for an Old Firm game before being selected for six European Cup matches. He also spent two seasons as Broxi Bear, the matchday mascot of Rangers.

BIGGA CEO Jim Croxton said: “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Ronnie throughout my 13 years with BIGGA and I know how warmly he’s thought of in BIGGA Scotland and Northern Ireland, where he’s a popular and well-known figure.