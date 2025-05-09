Dave McPherson and Gary Nicol team up to launch Performance Principles

Former Hearts and Rangers defender Dave McPherson has joined forces with a renowned golf coach to launch a company offering bespoke performance coaching and mentoring programmes to student athletes.

Performance Principles has been set up by McPherson, who made 27 appearances for Scotland, and Archerfield Links-based Gary Nicol, the pair having been good friends for over 25 years.

Through the sports performance consultancy, the duo aim to help aspiring sports people and student athletes and student athletes achieve their sporting dreams and ambitions.

McPherson and Nicol both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, having played and coached at the highest level in their respective sports.

In his playing career, McPherson picked up numerous trophies and played in both the European Championship and World Cup while Nicol has coached numerous tour professionals, including Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup players and captains.

“Dave is someone who I have the utmost respect for and he knows exactly what it takes to perform on a global stage,” said Nicol. “He has played alongside and under some incredible players and managers. That kind of experience can only be helpful to our students.”

Speaking about Nicol, McPherson said: “Gary has been a highly-successful golf coach and, during his career, has not only worked with but learned from some of the very best golfers on the planet along the way.”

Over the past decade, McPherson has worked in the sports scholarship business while Nicol currently works with a number of international students at US colleges.

“Our performance and mentoring programmes are tailored to the individual’s specific personal requirements and are based around the three key performance principles of intention, attention and attitude,” the paid said.