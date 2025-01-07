Former Masters champion to become new world rankings chairman

South African Trevor Immelman to take over role from Peter Dawson in April

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman has been appointed to succeed Peter Dawson as chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The South African, who landed his Green Jacker in 2008, will take over from Dawson, who has held the role since 2016, during this year’s Masters.

“The Official World Golf Ranking has always been a huge part of my life and professional career,” said Immelman, who will continue in his role as the lead golf analyst on the CBS commentary team.

“Growing up in South Africa and falling in love with the game as a youngster, the ranking system was how I tracked and followed my favourite players and understood who the best players in the world were.

Trevor Immelman pictured on the course prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“Then, as I turned professional, my focus on the rankings intensified, as I knew being in the top 50 allowed me to play in the biggest tournaments around the world.

“I am extremely honoured to follow in the footsteps of Sir Michael Bonallack and Peter Dawson as chairman, and I look forward to working closely with board members to ensure OWGR remains committed to its mission.”

Immelman will become the third OWGR chair since 2004. Bonallack held the position for 12 years from 2004 before being succeeded by Dawson.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of OWGR and to work with the Board to serve men’s professional golf,” said Dawson, a former chief executive of The R&A.

“OWGR provides an important framework and is continuing to evolve and improve while remaining true to its mission. I wish Trevor the very best and I’m sure he will carry out the role with distinction.”

In a separate announcement, the OWGR will start using a new points distribution curve with immediate effect in events that have Low Field Ratings.

Although there is no change to the total amount of points awarded for these tournaments, a steeper points distribution curve gives 50 per cent more points to the winner of low field rating tournaments, with a 26 per cent overall increase in points to the top five.