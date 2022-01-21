Zak Rudden signs Dundee pre-contract but Partick stand firm over January move

Dundee have been warned that they will need to make a “satisfactory” offer to acquire Zak Rudden in the January window after securing the Partick Thistle striker on a pre-contract agreement.

Partick Thistle's Zak Rudden has signed a pre-contract with Dundee. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rudden, who has scored nine times for the Firhill side in the Championship side this season, will complete a move to Dens Park when his Partick contract expires in the summer after signing a three-year deal.

Dundee could look to acquire Rudden before the end of the January window as the look to bolster their Premiership survival chances, but Thistle have insisted that the 21-year-old will remain a key part of their plans until such time as an acceptable bid is received.

A club statement read: “Partick Thistle Football Club acknowledges Dundee Football Club’s announcement of Zak Rudden’s pre-contract signing.

“The club reiterates that Zak is an important member of our first team squad and will remain so until the end of the season unless a satisfactory offer is made during the January transfer window.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

