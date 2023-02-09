Stiliyan Petrov reckons Celtic and Rangers could be accepted into the English Premier League if proposals for a new European Super League come to fruition.

While initial plans to form a Super League were shelved 18 months ago due to fierce opposition from fans of the clubs involved, talks are ongoing regarding its possible formation. A22, a company formed to sponsor and assist with the creation of the Super League, has consulted with nearly 50 European clubs since October last year over a proposed format for the new-look league.

Petrov, the former Celtic midfielder who also played for Aston Villa, reckons the prospect of top English sides competing in a new league could open the door to Celtic and Rangers being invited into the Premier League in a bid to reinvigorate it.

Revealing he would love to see the Glasgow rivals in the English top flight, the Bulgarian told Grosvenor Sport: "A few things could make this happen. I think the proposed Super League could play a big part because if – a big if – a Super League was allowed to happen the Premier League would need something different.

Rangers' John Lundstram and Celtic's Matt O'Riley tussle during the recent Premiership match between the Old Firm rivals. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"They would need to make it more interesting and more relevant, so yes it could happen. It would be great to see because they are two huge clubs with huge supports and massive resources.”

The new plans, howeverm were dismissed by Kevin Miles, the chief executive of the Football Supporters’ Association, who said: “The walking corpse that is the European Super League twitches again with all the self-awareness one associates with a zombie.

“Their newest idea is to have an ‘open competition’ rather than the closed shop they originally proposed that led to huge fan protests.

“Of course an open competition for Europe’s top clubs already exists – it’s called the Champions League.