WSL Opening Weekend: Five Scottish internationals you can watch this weekend in the WSL

After the success of the Women’s World Cup this summer, the domestic season gets back underway this week. Looking to get into the Women’s Super League (WSL) this season and want to know which Scottish players to look out for? Here are 5 Scottish internationals you can watch in the WSL this weekend.
By Graham Falk
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST

Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa)

Her picture adorned the entrance to Hampden Park for over a year and, just this week, the Scotland captain made her 142nd appearance for the national team – a feat that sees her climb into the top five for most capped Scottish internationals ever. The 34-year-old defender will feature against Manchester United this weekend as her side take on the Red Devils live on BBC Two on October 1.

Jenna Clark (Liverpool)

Jenna Clark will make her WSL debut this weekend (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Jenna Clark will make her WSL debut this weekend (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Jenna Clark will make her WSL debut this weekend (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

One of Scotland’s brightest young defensive talents, the 20-year-old made the huge move to Liverpool this summer after five outstanding seasons with Scottish champions Glasgow City. Classy with the ball at her feet, Clark is also a huge danger in the air and hit double figures in the Scottish Women’s Premier League. She kicks off her Liverpool career with a clash against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. More than 45,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

Lisa Evans (West Ham United)

One of Scottish football’s most well-known names and footballing exports, Evans has won titles around the globe playing for the likes of Bayern Munich and Arsenal and closed in on her 100th cap with an appearance against Belgium. She now lines up for West Ham who face Manchester City at home this weekend.

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

She missed last week’s Scotland camp with injury but will hope to return for the Blues opening game against Tottenham Hotspur, which kicks off at 5.30pm on Sunday. A world-class talent, Cuthbert is one of the best Scotland has ever produced.

Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa)

Like her international captain Rachel Corsie, the 24-year-old will come up against her former club Manchester United at the weekend. A nominee for WSL player of the year last season, Hanson produced a terrific display as she scored against the Lionesses this week and looks as confident as ever.

