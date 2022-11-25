It’s proved to be politically controversial, but with the football now well underway out minds are starting to turn to the match that will finish the festival of sport.

A total of 32 countries, from five football confederations, are currently battling to advance to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Eight stadiums (six in the capital Doha) are hosting 64 games of football featuring the world’s greatest players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will all end in one game of 90 minutes (or 120 minutes if extra time is required) to crown the winners of the most famous trophy in sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s when we’ll find out who is champion of the world – and where the game will be held.

When will the 2022 World Cup Final be played?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Cup Final will be played on Sunday, December 18, at 3pm BST (6pm in Doha).

It will be the last game of the tournament, following the semi-finals on December 13 and 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Qatar World Cup will reach its conclusion in December.

Should the match be tied after 90 minutes there will be 30 minutes of extra time played, followed by penalties if required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is it a special day for Qatar?

As well as being the date of the World Cup Final, December 18 is also Qatar National Day - a national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878.

Advertisement Hide Ad

First held in 2007 and also known as Founder’s Day, it is a national holiday when most members of the public and schools enjoy a day off.

Events traditionally held include a fireworks show and National Day parade in Doha, a classic car show featuring the government’s collection of automobiles, and heritage-themed events at Katara Cultural Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where will the 2022 World Cup Final be played?

The final will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, around 10 miles north of the city centre of Doha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stadium was built to host the final and is hosting nine other games in the tournament – six in the group stage and three in the knockout stages.

It was designed by British firm Foster + Partners and Populous, is cooled using solar power, and has a capacity of 88,966.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the prize money?

The winning team in the World Cup this year will win $42million, while the runners up receive $30million, followed by $27million for third, $25million for fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad